Daily Getaways Returns with Travel Deals, Offers from Top Brands

The U.S. Travel Association today unveiled a weeklong preview of its popular Daily Getaways program. Officially launching for sales on June 12, Daily Getaways will feature exclusive offers from major travel brands—offering discounts up to 50% off loyalty points, theme park tickets, vacation packages and hotel stays.

Survey data shows travelers are increasingly looking for ways to save on travel. According to a Morning Consult survey, a greater share of travelers (34%) are using points and rewards to book travel than last year (28%). With deals in Daily Getaways carrying at least a year-long expiration and many programs offering points that never expire (with an active account), travelers can secure a travel deal now to use beyond this summer.

Available Deals

Since its inception in 2010, Daily Getaways has offered travelers access to deals from top travel brands in a one-stop, once-a-year marketplace, with deep discounts on points from top loyalty programs being among the fastest sellers.

The following is a breakdown of how travelers can view and buy the deals:

Deals Preview: Starting June 5, U.S. Travel begins previewing the Daily Getaways deals online, allowing travelers to sign up for reminders when the deals go live.

Daily Deals: A limited number of offers will be available for online purchase in the United States and Canada each weekday beginning Monday, June 12 until July 14, or until supplies last.

Deals Platform: To preview and later purchase the deals, consumers can visit DailyGetaways.com. Travelers can also sign up for daily alerts to be reminded of deals that interest them before limited quantities sell out.

Travelers can look forward to Daily Getaways travel opportunities from these and additional travel brands:

Accor

Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Caesars Entertainment

Choice Hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Hilton

Hyatt Hotels & Resorts

Marriott International

MGM Resorts International

Omni Hotels & Resorts

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Universal Destinations & Experiences

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

