Phuket, Thailand Rises as a Global Residential Haven

For Americans considering a primary or secondary residence abroad, Thailand is rapidly gaining attention as a top choice. Known as the “Land of Smiles,” Thailand combines stunning natural beauty with world-renowned hospitality, a vibrant cultural heritage, and some of the most delicious cuisine in the world. From its warm and welcoming people to its rich traditions, Thailand offers an unmatched lifestyle that is as enriching as it is relaxing.

Among Thailand’s many beautiful destinations, Phuket—its largest island—is becoming an increasingly popular option for Americans who have begun to discover its unique charms. Over the past decade, the number of Americans relocating to Thailand has grown significantly, with long-term visas surging by over 40% since 2020. Phuket’s affordability, quality of life, and world-class amenities have made it particularly attractive to retirees, families, and remote workers alike.

Living in Thailand offers significant financial advantages too. Monthly living costs are 50–70% lower than in major US cities, while healthcare costs are 50–80% less, despite being ranked among the best in the world. Phuket’s infrastructure is another key draw, with international hospitals, prestigious international schools and reliable high-speed internet. The island also has a vibrant international expat community, offering frequent social events and a welcoming community that makes it easy for newcomers to settle in.

Real estate trends reflect this growing interest. Foreign buyers account for over 60% of condo sales in Phuket and include Americans, Europeans, Australians, and Chinese nationals. American buyers have become one of the fastest growing markets and the biggest outside of Europe in 2025.

Phuket: A Global Destination with an Idyllic Tropical Lifestyle

Phuket combines an idyllic tropical island setting with a well-developed, modern environment and offers a high standard of living with golf courses, yacht marinas, international shopping malls and great restaurants, supported by world-class healthcare facilities, international schools, and a robust expat community. In fact, Phuket is ranked the fourth most popular destination in the world for branded residences, after Dubai, Miami and New York.

Safety and political stability are among Phuket’s biggest advantages, offering residents peace of mind in a secure and welcoming environment. Families appreciate the island’s safe neighborhoods and outdoor-oriented lifestyle, while retirees value its affordability and access to healthcare. Remote workers and professionals are drawn to Phuket’s excellent connectivity and reliable infrastructure.

Phuket International Airport further enhances the island’s appeal, with direct connections to no less than 80 cities worldwide, including major hubs in Asia, Europe, and Australia. For US travelers, seamless routes via Bangkok, Singapore or Hong Kong make reaching Phuket convenient and straightforward.

Affordability is another compelling reason many are now considering Phuket. Compared to US real estate markets, Phuket offers luxury residences at a fraction of the cost. From luxury beachfront residences to affordable condos, buyers have access to a wide range of options to suit their needs and budgets.

Laguna Phuket: A Model for Luxury Living in Asia

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea, on a 3km stretch of the island’s highly sought-after Bang Tao beach, Laguna Phuket, developed by hospitality pioneers the Banyan Group, has evolved over 35 years to become Asia’s leading integrated resort. It is home to seven world-class hotels and premium facilities as well as now some 3,000 branded residences, many on or close to the beach.

Spanning over 1,000 acres of lush parkland and located just a 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, Laguna Phuket has an award-winning 18-hole golf course, luxury spas, exceptional dining options, and countless activities to create unforgettable experiences. Its hotels and condos are set against picturesque lagoons and are interconnected by boats.

As more and more people over time have flocked to Phuket not just for vacations but as a place to live, Laguna Phuket has evolved to become a unique international residential community, welcoming people from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, with nationals of some 50 different countries as its residents. It even has its own primary school and wellness facilities.

And this community is still growing. Banyan Group expects to release another 5,000 residential units for sale over the next 3-4 years at Laguna Phuket and the neighbouring Laguna Lakelands, a pioneering eco-friendly residential community set in one square kilometre of lush tropical forests and lakes adjacent to Laguna Phuket, which was launched last year. Laguna Lakelands will eventually be Phuket’s largest dedicated residential community.

“Laguna Phuket has grown into a vibrant residential community. It’s a safe, stable, and world-class environment where families, retirees, and professionals can thrive,” said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences.

Americans are now becoming one of the largest groups of buyers of property at Laguna Phuket, with sales growing significantly in the past three years.

Banyan Group: A Leader in Hospitality and Real Estate

Banyan Group, known globally for its Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, has been setting benchmarks in luxury hospitality for over 30 years. Leveraging this expertise, the group has expanded into residential real estate, creating developments that emphasize sustainability, comfort, and well-being. Surpassing many of the world’s most famous international hospitality brands, Banyan Group Residences is ranked 5th in the world among branded residences, and number 1 in Asia.

Banyan Group plans to launch $1 billion worth of new residential projects in Phuket over the next few years, including Laguna Lakelands, an eco-friendly enclave featuring high-spec homes surrounded by lakes, parks and lush tropical forest.

Banyan Group’s development model where buyers can purchase a residence for their own use part of the year but put into a rental programme for the rest of the year and have it professionally looked after by a leading 5-star hospitality expert is also perfect for many international buyers.

While focusing exclusively on luxury homes, Laguna Phuket uniquely offers residential units that cater to many different budgets and tastes, from smaller studios, through to family apartments all the way up to ultra-luxurious 4- or 5-bedroom beachfront penthouses with private rooftop swimming pools.

Why Phuket is a Smart Choice for Americans

Phuket provides Americans with an opportunity to own a home in a secure, globally connected location without the high costs associated with US real estate markets. Banyan Group Residences offers a seamless buying experience, including developer financing and professional property management services. Recent trends indicate that American buyers now represent one of the fastest-growing segments globally, ranking among the largest non-European markets for Phuket real estate in terms of growth and volume.

The island’s emphasis on safety, its strong expat community, and world-class amenities make it an ideal choice for long-term living. Whether as a primary residence or a second home, Phuket offers a unique chance to enjoy a high quality of life in an affordable yet idyllic tropical setting.