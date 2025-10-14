Belize Expands Its Runway to Adventure

As Belize continues to rise as one of the most sought-after destinations in the Americas, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is pleased to announce expanded international airlift that makes traveling to the Jewel easier than ever before. Three new and returning nonstop routes from JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines are set to enhance access for travelers across the United States, further fueling Belize’s record-breaking tourism growth.

Beginning this fall, Spirit Airlines will make its official debut in the Belize market with nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport (BZE). Launching November 21, 2025, flights will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, providing an affordable and convenient option for South Florida travelers and seamless connections to cities across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America.

Also enhancing connectivity from the East Coast, JetBlue Airways recently introduced its first-ever nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Belize. This year-round route operates three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, opening up one of the world’s busiest travel hubs to Belize’s stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and rich cultural heritage.

On the West Coast, United Airlines will once again operate its popular seasonal nonstop service from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Belize beginning December 20, 2025. The route, available once weekly on Saturdays during select periods through August 15, 2026, provides an essential link for Northern California travelers and convenient one-stop connections to Asia, Europe, and the South Pacific via United’s San Francisco hub.

“We are delighted to see these new and returning flight services expand Belize’s air connectivity,” said Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations. “From New York to Fort Lauderdale to San Francisco, these routes not only make Belize more accessible for travelers seeking our extraordinary experiences, but they also strengthen our tourism ties and create lasting economic opportunities for our people.”

With its vibrant mix of natural wonders, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, Belize offers an unmatched getaway for every type of traveler. From exploring the world’s second-largest barrier reef to venturing deep into ancient Maya cities and mystical caves, or immersing in the authentic traditions of locals – be it the Kriol, Maya, or Garifuna, the opportunities to experience Belize are endless.

The Belize Tourism Board warmly welcomes JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines in strengthening connectivity to the destination, ensuring that no matter where travelers begin their journey, the magic of Belize is just a flight away.

To learn more, visit travelbelize.org.