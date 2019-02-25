Belize reaches new tourism milestone in 2019

The Belize Tourism Board has said the destination welcomed over half a million overnight arrivals for the first time in 2019.

In 2019, a total of 503,177 overnight visitors were welcomed to Belize, an increase of 2.8 per cent on the 489,261 who arrived in 2018.

The National Sustainable Tourism Master Plan, endorsed in 2012, has a goal of achieving overnight arrivals of 556,000 by 2030.

This achievement and ongoing positive growth trend in overnight arrivals can be attributed to many factors, including strategic marketing initiatives promoting Belize globally and enhanced collaboration with local and international partners/

A significant increase in international direct flights to Belize and the development of tourism resources and destinations across the country have also played a role.

“This is a significant accomplishment which is testament to the fact that Belize’s tourism industry continues on an upward trend. In fact, over the past decade, Belize experienced over 100 per cent growth in the overnight sector, up from 241,119 arrivals in 2010.

“We now look forward to building on this achievement in 2020, as we continue to work with our valued industry partners and stakeholders, to further develop and enhance Belize’s tourism product,” said tourism minister, Manuel Heredia.