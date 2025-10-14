Savannah Convention Center Breaks Ground on Signia by Hilton Hotel, Expected to Open in 2028

Savannah-Georgia Convention Center Authority and global hospitality leader Hilton recently broke ground on the 444-room Signia by Hilton Savannah, expected to debut in mid-2028. Owned by SGCCA and developed in partnership with the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA), which also manages the Savannah Convention Center, the hotel will serve as the Savannah Convention Center’s headquarters hotel and will be managed by Hilton.

Following the highly successful 2024 opening of Signia by Hilton Atlanta, Signia by Hilton Savannah builds on the brand’s Georgia expansion and will bring a premier hotel directly to the convention center’s growing riverfront campus. The property marks the debut of Hilton’s approachable luxury meetings-and-events-focused brand in Savannah and is poised to redefine the guest experience for both leisure and business travelers.

“Signia by Hilton Savannah’s signing and groundbreaking represents an integral milestone as we continue to expand our presence across Georgia where Hilton currently welcomes travelers at approximately 270 hotels,” said Amy King, vice president, luxury & mixed-use development, Hilton. “We are honored to partner with Savannah-Georgia Convention Center Authority to introduce the city’s first Signia property in the heart of Low Country and contribute to the city’s continued tourism growth.”

“The addition of the new Signa by Hilton Savannah, along with the recently expanded Savannah Convention Center and three new hybrid ferry’s transporting attendees back and forth across the Savannah River, all help to make Savannah one of the most unique convention experiences in the country. This all adds up to being a game-changer package and giving all planners a new destination to explore,” said Joseph Marinelli, president & CEO, Visit Savannah.

Songy Highroads and Matthews Southwest Hospitality are co-developers of Signia by Hilton Savannah. The property will offer more than 34,000 square feet of world-class meeting space which includes a 13,000 square foot ballroom, five food and beverage outlets, an outdoor pool and Club Signia, a premium offering for guests that elevates the entire stay. The hotel reflects the Signia brand’s signature blend of modern elegance, elevated amenities, and seamless service. It will be directly connected to the convention center, offering guests immediate access to one of the Southeast’s most dynamic venues for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions.

“Breaking ground on our second Signia by Hilton in Georgia marks a defining step forward for the brand’s growth in the Southeast,” said Meghan Fitzgerald, brand leader, Signia by Hilton. “Savannah’s rich heritage and vibrant energy make it an ideal setting for this elevated hospitality experience. With premium amenities and tailored spaces for meetings and events, Signia by Hilton Savannah will deliver a uniquely refined stay for business and leisure guests alike.”

The future Signia by Hilton Savannah will feature:

An impressive arrival experience: Guests will be welcomed with a grand lobby featuring locally inspired architecture, lush landscaping, and a warm, inviting hotel team.

Sophisticated design & guest rooms: The property will feature stunning architecture with dynamic, modern, open-concept designs. Elegant accommodations will feature high-end finishes and Smart Room technology.

A destination bar & culinary options: Stylish and social, the hotel will feature several culinary experiences, including a chef-driven restaurant, a lively rooftop bar with panoramic views and an upscale grab-and-go market.

Premium wellness & leisure offerings: A cutting-edge fitness center and group wellness experiences, along with a curated mix of premium wellness and luxurious leisure amenities will help visitors and hotel guests alike be at their best during their stay.

The world’s best meetings and events: Designed to meet the needs of modern meetings, Signia by Hilton Savannah will include state-of-the-art conference facilities with advanced technology, flexible layouts, and high-end service.

Elevated service: Whether staying for leisure, business or a combination of both, guests will want for nothing, thanks to anticipatory and personalized service.

Once open, Signia by Hilton Savannah will offer guests the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s distinct hotel brands.

Signia by Hilton Savannah joins the brand’s growing portfolio of exceptional hotels in gateway cities and resort destinations around the world including this year’s international debut of Signia by Hilton Amman and upcoming 2026 debut of Signia by Hilton Indianapolis.