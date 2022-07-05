Belize announces launch of first Belize International Music and Food Festival

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is hosting a two-day International Music and Food Festival this July 30-31, 2022, at the Saca Chispas Field in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

The first of its kind, the Belize International Music and Food Festival aims to showcase local and international musical artists as well as Belize’s exceptional cuisine. Ten international artists, two international DJs, sixteen local artists, and a number of local DJs will take the stage to celebrate global music genres ranging from Reggae, Afro-Beats, Dancehall, Soca, Punta, and Latin beats.

Festival attendees will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Belize’s rich culinary culture by sampling local delicacies showcased within four food pavilions offering favorite local street eats, gourmet dishes, as well as ethnic recipes passed on from generation to generation.

“It is important for us as a country to support our musicians. This music festival will create a platform whereby we can build exposure for our local artists. We are investing in our culture and creativity because we want to create a continuous platform for our artists to excel. We want our music and our Belize brand to be recognised not only regionally, but internationally as well,” said the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Anthony Mahler.

The Belize International Music and Food Festival is intended to set the stage for innovations beyond sound and taste, in a platform to inspire travel to Belize by showcasing an array of its assets. The objectives of the festival are:

>To create an immersive tourism experience through music and culture that will strengthen Belize’s image as a premier destination for visitors across the globe;

To use the festival as a platform for Belizean artists to showcase their talent, network with each other, and build relationships for international growth;

To increase domestic, regional and international tourism traffic during the industry’s historically slow season;

To support the goal of the creation of a state-of-the-art music studio that will serve as a hub for local artists and musicians.

Belize is nominated as Mexico & Central America’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2022, Mexico & Central America’s Leading City Break Destination 2022, Mexico & Central America’s Leading Destination 2022, Mexico & Central America’s Leading Dive Destination 2022 and Mexico & Central America’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 by World Travel Awards.