BDMS Wellness Clinic Retreat at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Launches Preventive Health Check-Up

BDMS Wellness Clinic Retreat from one of Thailand’s leading wellness tourism providers Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) network is now offering a comprehensive health check-up package combining a stay at the luxury Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort with a series of wellness tests offered in a relaxing riverside setting.

Established last year on the banks of Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River amidst 11 acres of lush tropical gardens, the cutting-edge preventive healthcare centre at Anantara Riverside Resort offers a wide range of wellness, aesthetic and diagnostic programmes from a team of medical professionals who utilise advanced science and technology to enhance quality of life.

Making it easier for guests to reach their health goals, the new check-up package features a consultation with an expert in preventive medicine covering medical history, risk factors, diet, exercise habits, sleep quality and any other health concerns that the patient would like to address. With rates starting from USD 748 (GBP 619) per night based on double occupancy, the Health Check-Up Package includes:

• Luxury accommodation for two in the new wellness rooms

• Daily wellness breakfast advised by expert nutritionist

• Nutrition consultation for all meals

• Wellness check-up covering hormones, cardio, sugar, liver and renal functions.

As part of their medical check-up holiday in Thailand, guests can also maximise their experience by opting for additional health screenings to rule out any health concerns, especially those without obvious symptoms, as well as incorporating advanced screenings designed to improve longevity outcomes, such as comprehensive genetic analysis, telomere length measurement, NK cell activity diagnostics and treatment, and cancer screening.



For longer stays, the clinic also offers a range of treatment programmes focusing on weight loss, nutrition and detox, while aesthetic services include high-tech facial and body treatments administered under the close supervision of specialised dermatologists, as well as indulgent experiences at the renowned Anantara Spa that draw from healing practices of East and West.

For more information about BDMS Wellness Clinic Retreat or to book a stay, please visit bangkok-riverside.anantara.com or contact Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort on telephone +66 2 476 0022 or email [email protected]