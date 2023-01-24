Barbados to Host 41st Caribbean Travel Marketplace in May

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has announced that Barbados will host the 41st edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Bridgetown from May 9-11, 2023.

Nicola Madden-Greig, CHTA president, announced that the trade association’s largest annual event, which convenes buyers and sellers of the region’s tourism products and services, will be staged in Barbados for the first time in the organization’s history. “CHTA has a very strong relationship with both public and private sector stakeholders in Barbados, and as we position the region’s top earner for robust growth this year, we are delighted to lock arms with our Bajan partners to drive business to the Caribbean,” she said.

Ian Gooding-Edghill, Barbados’ minister of tourism and international transport, said the Barbados tourism industry was undergoing a major renaissance in the post-COVID environment, and the timing could not be better to welcome Caribbean Travel Marketplace to local soil. He believes the meeting aligns with Barbados’ value offerings, which appeal to the key MICE market, among others.

This year’s event will build on the success of last fall’s edition, which was held in Puerto Rico. A highlight of the Puerto Rico meeting was the launch of the first “Caribbean Travel Forum & Awards,” the second edition of which will be held in Barbados on May 9, 2023, ahead of the official opening ceremony of Caribbean Travel Marketplace. The forum will once again focus on the business of tourism, while business appointments will be held on May 10-11.

“Our private sector partners, together with the BTMI and the ministry of tourism and transport, are keen to showcase Barbados’ exceptional product and experiences and we cannot wait to welcome you to our island home,” said Renée Coppin, chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Madden-Greig noted that this year’s event will also provide access to the Eastern Caribbean for buyers and tour operators as the region places a strong focus on the revival of multi-destination travel.

Registration details to be announced soon.

For more information, visit www.chtamarketplace.com.