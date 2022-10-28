BARBADOS FOOD & RUM FESTIVAL – LIQUID GOLD FEAST

Well-dressed cocktails and tempting treats will be the theme of this dynamic gala to close the Food and Rum Festival in an evening of elegance and opulence. Both food and fashion take centre stage as we ring out the best of Food and Rum 2022 in style. Enjoy a red carpet welcome and fashion row. Dance to the rhythms of jazz-infused entertainment featuring local and international stars. Marvel at specialty handcrafted Bajan chocolate and dessert bar with chocolate fountain.

October 30, 2022

7:00 PM to 12:00 AM

