Barbados drops all Covid entry rules

Barbados has dropped all its Covid entry restrictions for international visitors.

As of September 22, Barbados has removed all its Covid-related travel protocols, bringing it in line with most other Caribbean islands.

Prior to that, unvaccinated arrivals were required to show proof of a negative test taken within three days of departure, while fully jabbed travellers had to have a vaccine certificate.

In addition, the requirement to wear face masks in all indoor spaces has been relaxed.

Masks only remain mandatory for people working in or visiting healthcare facilities, nursing homes or hospitals, as well as on public transport.

Minister of tourism and international transport Lisa Cummins said: “This is the last step for us which reflects our position as fully open for business following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to our shores to experience all of the new and returning events slated for the rest of the year and into early 2023.”

ADVERTISEMENT