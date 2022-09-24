Train travel is most sustainable form of transport

According to research commissioned by the rail industry, almost half of Brits (46%) do not know that travelling by train is the most sustainable form of transport, with one in eight (13%) believing that motor vehicles are better for the environment. In truth, when compared to cars and airplanes, trains emit between 66 and 75 percent fewer carbon emissions.

For some context, according to EcoPassenger, flying from London to Paris will emit around 122 kilograms of carbon dioxide per passenger, compared with only 8.3 kilograms by train. Furthermore, a single train can take up to 500 cars off the road, so travelling by train will reduce commuters’ carbon footprints. Therefore, leaving your car at home and taking the train cuts carbon emissions by two-thirds.

Train travel is not only green but also readily accessible. Much of the UK is connected by rail, which can connect people between villages and cities from Penzance to Aberdeen and beyond.

As well as being environmentally friendly, travelling by train can be equally as friendly to your bank account through products like Advance tickets, where customers can save an average of up to 43% on train tickets, Groupsave, where groups of three to nine adults can get 1/3 discount on off-peak tickets, and Railcards, where rail users can save 1/3 off most rail fares across Britain, saving an average of £142 a year on rail fares.

For anyone travelling more than three days a week, season tickets can be used anytime for seven days, a month, or even a year. Research has shown that when comparing annual rail season tickets with the cost of owning, running, and travelling by car, using the train can be significantly cheaper. On average, a rail commuter will pay £2,440 a year compared to a typical driver, who may pay almost £2000 more when considering the additional costs associated with tax and insurance to fuel and maintenance costs.