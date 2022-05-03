First Radisson Collection hotel in the Baltics opens in the heart of Tallinn

Located on Rävala boulevard in Estonia’s charming capital city, Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn is the newest Radisson Collection property to open in the Baltics and Estonia’s charming capital city. The hotel’s prime location in the medieval cobblestoned Old Town, home to cafés and shops as well as the Kiek in de Kök, a 15th-century tower. Tallinn’s main square is at a walking distance and is one of the many sites to visit in this UNESCO World Heritage Site city filled with character, history, palaces, churches, and other historic treasures.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn features 287 rooms and suites including Family Rooms, Suites and Junior Suites with access to fitness and sauna facilities, and Premium Suites overlooking the old town. The hotel also has a beautiful panoramic Presidential Suite. The fourth-floor relaxation area includes a spa with swimming pool, Japanese bath and three saunas – a Finnish sauna, a steam sauna, and a sanarium – in addition to a spacious gym. All rooms overlook the buzzing cultural city.

The interiors designed by local architect, Argo Vaikla, feature high-quality, dark Estonian wood panels, which create an overall sense of being in an Estonian forest combined with eco-friendly design elements. For example, the floors in the corridors are covered with a relief carpet made from recycled fishing nets. Photographs by Kristoffer Vaikla of the picturesque Estonian forest captured from above hang on the walls of the rooms and invite guests to explore the surrounding local countryside.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn features two restaurants, a rooftop restaurant and bar, ISSEI on the 24th floor, and MEKK on the first floor. ISSEI serves Japanese-Peruvian cuisine and is the first restaurant to offer Nikkei concept cuisine in the Baltics. In the hotel’s Estonian restaurant, MEKK, its Executive Chef Rene Uusmees creates modern Estonian-inspired dishes and delicacies.

“The opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn is a milestone achievement for us, as we introduce our luxury lifestyle brand to this culturally rich city and region. Radisson Collection properties embrace and represent the local culture and design wherever they are located, and this is true here at Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn as well. Guests will be able to discover Estonian art, design, and photography which are on display throughout the hotel.” says Ain Käpp, CEO of HMP Hotellid OÜ.

The hotel’s 1,000 square meter conference center on the second floor has been completely renovated and offers eight stunning meeting spaces, the largest accommodating up to 300 people. All eight rooms are named after cities where Radisson Collection hotels are located.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.