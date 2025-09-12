Halloween House Long Island Opens September 26 with a One of a Kind Halloween Experience

Halloween House Long Island will open its doors on Friday, September 26 at Broadway Commons (358 N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY), inviting guests to enjoy a completely reimagined, one-of-a-kind Halloween experience that’s incredible for all ages.

Brand new for 2025, Halloween House Long Island has refreshed the attraction from top to bottom, blending never-before-seen rooms with redesigned favorites to deliver an experience unlike anything guests have seen before.

Unlike traditional haunted houses, Halloween House Long Island focuses on fun, not fear.

“We completely reimagined every single aspect of Halloween House Long Island for 2025,” said Michael Dessart, President of Halloween House Long Island. “We wanted to create a space where everyone can enjoy the magic of Halloween without the jump scares and gore that many haunted houses rely on. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience that’s absolutely phenomenal for everyone that loves Halloween.”

Guests will explore a series of immersive rooms, featuring new themes and experiences for 2025. Brand new experiences include Halloween House Jeopardy, The Monster Mash Rave, The Spiderweb Spectacle, and the reimagined Halloween House Carnival with unlimited carnival games, complete with prizes. Reimagined versions of beloved experiences return as well, including The Famous Glow Room (seen on Thursday Night Football’s Halloween game last season), The ToFright Show Talk Show, the “Trick or Treat” Room, the Shriek Easy Speakeasy, the Horror Hotel Room and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Committed to being a premium event without being unaffordable, Halloween House Long Island offers group rates, and has not increased their prices from last year, so that everyone can experience this one-of-a-kind Halloween heaven.