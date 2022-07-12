AWS selected as Delta’s preferred cloud provider

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, is part of the latest acceleration in Delta Air Lines’ digital business transformation with the announcement of a multi-year agreement to serve as the airline’s preferred cloud provider. AWS will help Delta unlock technologies and streamline processes that will make the customer experience faster, smoother, and more secure - from the booking process to the flight experience.

“Continuous innovation is at the core of Delta’s commitment to its customers,” said Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Global Services at Amazon Web Services. “Delta is using AWS’s global infrastructure, proven operating expertise, and wide range of services to drive innovation in delivering superior customer service, as well as enhancing efficiency and reliability across its global network.”

Delta is building on AWS’s broad portfolio of cloud technologies and solutions to meet unique industry and regulatory requirements, as well as the company’s continuous drive for efficiency and reliability. With AWS, Delta is providing a secure infrastructure for timely data-driven insights. In addition, Delta is providing its employees with the opportunity to take part in training with the AWS Designated Virtual Trainer (DVT) program to increase cloud adoption and develop new client-facing and internal capabilities. Delta plans to scale the program across its global hubs to ensure employees around the world have access to in-person and online cloud skills training.

“We’re not just transforming our IT backbone—we’re rallying our entire organisation to use leading technology to improve our customers’ travel experience in meaningful ways,” said Delta’s Rahul Samant, E.V.P. and Chief Information Officer. “Our work with AWS is one of many critical steps we’re taking to modernise our technology platform, empower our employees with the best tools available, and give customers even more control over the way they fly.”

The airline is also working with AWS to modernise the core technology platforms that support its customer engagement center operations. Thanks to Amazon Connect (a fully managed, easy-to-use, omnichannel cloud contact center service), customers who call Delta’s reservations and customer care specialists will have a more streamlined experience. Delta customer care specialists can respond in real time to customers with new online and text support.

Delta’s collaboration with Amazon extends beyond technology innovation. The airline is also Amazon’s most preferred carrier, supporting Amazon’s business travel needs around the globe.

Delta Air Lines is nominated as North America’s Leading Airline 2022, North America’s Leading Airline Brand 2022 by World Travel Awards.