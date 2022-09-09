Avani Hotels Opens Retro-Chic Utopia on Koh Samui’s Legendary Chaweng Beach

The latest addition to the buzzing Chaweng Beach, the newly opened Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club brings the glamorous, freewheeling spirit of the 1950s Palm Beach and Miami to Koh Samui’s powdery white sand.

An unconventional hideaway that blends unbridled socialising with serenity-inducing pursuits, the property invites guests to swan dive into the sights, bites and sounds of the island as they hit the party circuit.

Sitting mere metres away from the sumptuous stretch of silky white sand, the retro glam spot offers access to the best sunsets, dining, entertainment and people-watching on the island. SEEN Beach Club Samui, the hard-hitting party central next door, throws epic pool parties with top DJs and world-class entertainment on tap. The resort’s social swimming pool feels like a hopping bar, with snug cabanas and a mixology station that moonlights as a check-in area for guests who just want to get on with it.

Va-va-rooms

Samui’s only mid-century modern-inspired beach destination, Avani Chaweng adds a Mad Men vibe to public spaces and its 80 chic rooms and suites. Conceptualised by SOHO Hospitality, the property’s clean lines and organic shapes are infused with a dose of 1950s nostalgia to create sultry spaces where you want to entertain and be entertained in.

With names such as Cool Pool View, Sweet Sea Breeze and Fabulous Sea View the rooms deliver what they promise — picture-perfect views from spacious balconies, modern comforts and interiors that make you want to dress up and head somewhere fabulous. On the ground floor, Funky Poolside rooms with terraces that open onto the courtyard pool take the resort’s social concept to the next level.

At 61 sqm and 90 sqm, Groovy Sea View Suite and Double Groovy Sea View Suite are where pre-parties take place. With costumes, wigs and other good time essentials on loan and vinyl record player and cocktail-making station at their disposal, guests can throw a party as big as their poolside networking skills allow. At Avani Chaweng, suite guests can even call on their private DJ to spin the decks and a paparazzi-for-hire to ensure no moment of revelry goes undocumented.

Party fuel

From dusk till dawn and all night long, Avani Chaweng’s dining venues offer substantial sustenance, snacks and tasty tipples. Start with a decadent bubbly breakfast or a wholesome lunch of Mediterranean, Asian and American flavours at SEEN Beach Club, then decamp to the 24-hour Social Bar where late-night comfort foods and summery cocktails will keep you company as you catch up on emails or relax to sweet jukebox tunes.

Outdoor leisure and fun-in-the-sun activities, meanwhile, range from pool parties, diving and sail into the sunset SEEN style on a magnificent catamaran for an afternoon of sun-kissed fun on the water. Gym bunnies are well served at AvaniFit, a dynamic, 24-hour facility that aims to challenge fitness enthusiasts with a combination of endurance and resistance training, aerobics and high-intensity interval training, and personal trainers on demand. Other wellness and leisure pursuits include SUP yoga, ice breathing and ice bathing on the beach, and portrait sessions with a resident artist to capture your enviable Avani glow.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.avanihotels.com/en/chaweng-samui or contact Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club on telephone +66 77 956 800 or email [email protected]