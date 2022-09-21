Avani Hotels in Dubai Get the Ball Rolling Ahead of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

As football fans the world over are counting down to the start of FIFA World Cup in Qatar on 20 November 2022, Avani Palm View Hotel and Avani Ibn Battuta Hotel in Dubai have unveiled an action-packed programme of viewing activities and stay packages dedicated to the beautiful game.

In a move that will gladden the hearts of football enthusiasts, Avani Palm View is starting the celebrations early with screenings of the Premier League matches throughout October at Seven Seeds — the property’s dedicated sports viewing venue this football season. In another winning move, the hotel has partnered with Budweiser and African & Eastern to raffle off a trip to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup final among guests who purchase a bucket or four pints of Budweiser.

There will be other prizes up for grabs too. During the daily screenings at Seven Seeds, guests will be encouraged to place their bets on the winning team, as well as taking advantage of a variety of Happy Hour offers available daily from 4 pm till 8 pm, including assorted bar bites for AED 90; AED 120 beer buckets; and two bottles of wine for AED 200. In November, Seven Seeds will launch the ‘Football Kit’ menu offering such pub favourites as beer-battered Cajun chicken strips, German beef bratwurst, Guinness beef and mushroom pie, fish and chips, and more, with cocktails starting at AED 30.

At Avani Ibn Battuta, a Festival of Football will kick off in November, reaching a fever pitch in December, as the FIFA World Cup finals draw near. Available from 21 November through 18 December 2022, ‘The Match Is On’ stay package invites guests to get into the spirit of the occasion with World Cup-themed welcome gifts and décor as they enjoy every minute of the action on the giant outdoor screen at Pele Pool Bar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘The Match Is On’ package starts at AED 999 per room per night and includes:

- Accommodation at Avani Superior Room

- Welcome gift

- Daily breakfast for two

- AED 200 restaurant and bar credit per day

- Free airport transfer

- Free shuttle to Expo City Fanbase

Throughout their stay, Avani Ibn Battuta guests can also taste world flavours with themed cocktails and menus inspired by the competing nations, get result-activated discounts, and win personalised jerseys and other prizes in prediction competitions as 32 teams aim for the ultimate prize in football.

At AED 399 for two persons (children under 12 eat for free), families can enjoy the ‘Festival of Football’ family package which includes match viewing at Avani Ibn Battuta’s Pele Pool Bar, unlimited poolside appetiser buffet, three-hour unlimited house pouring beverages, and access to a supervised kids’ play area with PlayStation 5 and EA Sports FIFA games. Another option for the spectators is the ‘Match at the Pool’ package, priced at AED 100 per person, which includes match viewing at Pele Pool Bar and an AED 100 credit on food and beverages with advanced bookings.

For more information about special football offers at Avani Palm View, please call+971 4 604 2222, email [email protected] or visit www.avanihotels.com/en/palm-dubai. To book football packages at Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, please call +971 4 574 3000, email [email protected], or visit www.avanihotels.com/en/ibn-battuta-dubai.