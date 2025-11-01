Autograph Collection Hotels Debuts in the Maldives with The Halcyon Private Isles

Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announces the opening of The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection. Inspired by the myth of Alcyone, the resort’s name evokes the “halcyon days” – a time of peace, golden light, and unhurried discovery. The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection invites guests to step into a modern-day retreat that honors the elegance of the past while embracing the individuality of the present.

Set amid the clear waters of Gaafu Alifu Atoll, about ninety minutes by seaplane from Malé, this resort marks the brand’s debut in the Maldives and introduces a refined expression of individuality - where discovery is reimagined through immersive experiences, intuitive service, and architectural craftsmanship. Located across two pristine private islands, fringed by vibrant coral garden and turquoise lagoons, The Halcyon Private Isles offers guests a rare opportunity to connect deeply with nature, heritage, and one another. Drawing inspiration from 19th-century explorer H.C.P. Bell, the resort honors the spirit of exploration and curiosity with timeless artistry and a distinct sense of place.

“The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives exemplifies the Autograph Collection ethos of individuality and immersive storytelling,” said Gautam Bhandari, Senior Vice President, Hotel Development & Operations for Singapore & Maldives, Marriott International. “From its exquisite design language to its intuitive service, every detail invites guests to slow down and engage meaningfully within the destination. It is a celebration of authenticity wrapped in refined elegance and thoughtful design.”

A Design Language of Stillness, Simplicity, and Soul

Intentionally crafted as a modern homage to the Maldivian seascape, the resort’s architecture flows with the rhythm of the ocean. A tranquil palette of grey-blues, natural timbers, and organic textures blends seamlessly with the surrounding environment. Open-plan spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and generous outdoor decks ensure uninterrupted ocean views with a connection between indoor and outdoor living. Handcrafted elements, inspired by island traditions and maritime heritage, evoke a sense of calm discovery throughout.

Spacious Villas: Secluded Sanctuaries for Modern Explorers

The Halcyon features 38 private villas, each an expansive sanctuary that combines thoughtful design with uncompromising comfort. Among the largest in the region, the villas range from 220 to over 1,250 square meters, offering abundant space for privacy, relaxation, and elevated island living. Guests may choose from a variety of accommodations, including:

Island Villas – Nestled in tropical foliage, offering garden seclusion and direct beach access.

Overwater Villas – Set above calm lagoons, with private decks and direct steps into the ocean.

Two Bedroom Ocean Villas – Ideal for families or group travel, offering expansive living and dining spaces, multiple terraces, and uninterrupted ocean panoramas.

The Halcyon Grand Estate – A three-bedroom modern manor, where gracious living commands the lagoon, including a rooftop terrace for effortless entertaining and direct lagoon access.

Each villa is a personal retreat, featuring private infinity pools and handcrafted interiors that reflect the island’s maritime heritage.

Butler Service: Personalized, Discreet, and Deeply Considered

From the moment of arrival, guests are paired with a dedicated Halcyon Butler - a discreet yet intuitive presence who orchestrates every element of the stay. Services include, but are not limited to:

Curated guest itineraries tailored to individual interests, from sunrise rituals to stargazing sessions.

Marine Butler-led excursions including private diving, snorkeling, and traditional line fishing.

Bespoke in-villa dining with personalized menus crafted by the Executive Culinary Team.

Customized wellbeing schedules including private yoga or meditation sessions, individually tailored spa treatments, and recovery therapies.

Seamless coordination of milestone celebrations, private events, and surprise moments.

Whether arranging an uncharted island exploration, a rare bottle of wine, or a private poolside candlelit dinner, the butler ensures every request is graceful, intuitive, and a reflection of the resort’s dedication to craft.

Curated Culinary Experiences: Taste, Place, and Customization

Dining at The Halcyon is a sensory journey and a curated expression of place, where flavour and storytelling converge. The resort brings quiet elegance and authenticity to island dining, with each course thoughtfully composed for the well-travelled palate. Guests can explore a variety of dining experiences that celebrate flavor and setting in equal measure. Thari, the all-day venue, serves international and island-inspired dishes, while Yuzu brings a refined blend of Peruvian and Japanese flavors to the lagoon’s edge. Evenings unfold beneath the stars at The Firepit, where chefs prepare flame-grilled specialties, or at Yapa Sunset Bar, known for creative cocktails, tapas, and freshly prepared sashimi with South American and Japanese influences. Bell Bar, named in honour of explorer H. C. P. Bell, captures the quiet glamour of a bygone age with signature cocktails and rare spirits that tell stories of journeys and discovery.

Beyond the main venues, guests can indulge in bespoke private dining experiences, curated to taste, tailored to dietary, cultural, or celebratory preference and chosen setting, creating lasting memories:

In-Villa Dining – Multi-course menus designed by the Executive Culinary Team, served by candlelight on the terrace or floating in the villa’s private infinity pool.

Beachfront Dinners – An on-the-beach setting beneath the stars, with tiki torch lights, fine wine pairings, and personalised décor.

Overwater Dining Pavilions – Private decks with panoramic views, where every course is timed to the sunset and tide.

Champagne Sandbank Experiences – Accessed by private boat, featuring chef-grilled cuisine, vintage Champagne, and unmatched privacy.

Immersive Discovery: Crafted for Curiosity

Echoing the spirit of the Golden Age of travel, The Halcyon’s curated experiences transport guests to a Maldives untouched by time. Led by marine experts and Halcyon Butlers, each journey is designed to leave a lasting imprint — whether exploring vibrant reefs with a Resident Marine Biologist, engaging in traditional line fishing aboard a Dhoni, or discovering the atoll through water sports and private charters. Young guests are invited into their own world of wonder through a supervised children’s programme that balances purpose and play. Activities include marine biology workshops, eco-focused beach games, and junior coral planting — all designed to spark curiosity and foster respect for the natural world.

Wellbeing in Rhythm with Nature

Beyond the overwater Halcyon Spa, the resort offers a holistic wellness program rooted in natural balance and island wisdom, with offerings ranging from sunrise yoga and sound therapy to couples’ connection journeys that include energy balancing sessions and shared intention-setting rituals. Guests can also book full-day or multi-day wellness itineraries with personalized nutrition, movement, and sleep optimization program.

A Signature Maldivian Retreat by Autograph Collection

With its distinctive design, intuitive service, and extraordinary setting, The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection is a celebration of distinct perspective, immersive storytelling, and soulful design – Exactly Like Nothing Else. Here, every villa is a private retreat, every experience is tailored, and every moment invites deeper connection - with nature, with others, and with oneself.

The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the resort and across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a personalized and seamless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For reservations and more information, please visit the hotel’s website.