ATM 2021: Saudi Arabia prepares for return of tourism

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has attended Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021 with an impressive stand highlighting the breadth of product offerings and an array of partnerships in the country.

As Saudi prepares to reopen its borders, STA is showcasing its strength as a leisure destination through an immersive pavilion which brings to life the exciting, diverse tourism offer.

Over the course of the four-day event, visitors will be invited to embark on their own Saudi journey through an interactive deep-dive into its top destinations and resorts, from the pristine coastline of the Red Sea to the breath-taking heritage sites of Hegra, Alula and Diriyah, outside Riyadh.

At the event, Fahd Hamidaddin, chief executive of Saudi Tourism Authority, will address travel trade professionals at the Saudi Arabia Tourism Summit, a dedicated buyer forum for Saudi, to highlight the unique business opportunities offered by a country that just opened up to international tourism in September 2019.

“We are bringing together our partners across the industry to showcase Saudi’s readiness to welcome international visitors, safely and seamlessly.

“As STA continues to develop Saudi’s tourism offering for local, regional and international travellers, the strength of our presence at ATM 2021 reflects our commitment to fostering a rich environment for building quality partnerships.

“We are committed, we are confident, and we are ready to open Saudi’s doors and hearts to the world,” said Hamidaddin.

Since its launch in June 2020, STA has worked with travel trade partners to successfully grow their business and drive visitation to Saudi.

The Saudi pavilion at ATM 2021 will host exhibitors from across the tourism ecosystem, representing the best Saudi has to offer.

In addition to dedicated buyer forums and conference sessions with international speakers, ATM Dubai will offer networking opportunities and expert panels discussing a range of key topics including hospitality, aviation and technology.