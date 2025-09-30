Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and Royal Commission for AlUla Sign Partnership

The Ministry of Culture and the Royal Commission for AlUla have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Riyadh during the Cultural Investment Conference to strengthen cooperation in culture, heritage and development. The agreement was signed by Vice Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez and RCU Chief Executive Officer Abeer AlAkel, marking a key step towards positioning AlUla as a global cultural destination.

His Excellency Vice Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez affirmed that this agreement drives forward the partnership between the Ministry of Culture and RCU, paving the way to significantly enhance the presence of Saudi cultural identity in AlUla. He noted that AlUla seamlessly blends diverse natural landscapes with authentic heritage and thousands of years of history. It stands as an open-air museum and a powerful reflection of the human civilizations that have flourished across the Kingdom’s land.

Abeer AlAkel, CEO of RCU, stated that the agreement significantly strengthens RCU’s partnership with MOC and builds upon previous successes in areas of shared cultural interest. She added that this agreement represents a fundamental step for cultural development in AlUla, aligning with the cultural ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, and will contribute to the integration of expertise and innovations at both national and global levels, empowering the cultural and knowledge-based economy.

The agreement outlines broad areas of cooperation, underscoring the joint development of cultural infrastructure in AlUla. This includes long-term planning, addressing development needs, and implementing initiatives to ensure the continuity and sustainability of cultural activities across the arts and heritage sectors.

It also supports the coordination of cultural events, festivals and initiatives across a wide spectrum of disciplines, including heritage, cinema, music, museums, culinary arts, visual arts, architecture, design and libraries. The agreement encourages closer cooperation between cultural institutions and RCU to facilitate the exchange of expertise and enhance the quality and diversity of cultural content in AlUla.

In addition, the MoC and RCU will support the development of community-focused, educational and professional programs aimed at nurturing talent and enabling broader participation in the cultural sector at local, national and international levels. The agreement also seeks to stimulate the cultural economy, attract investment into creative industries, and support cultural entrepreneurs in establishing ventures in AlUla, driving inclusive economic growth and generating high-value employment anchored in creativity and knowledge.

This agreement builds upon a strong record of collaboration between MOC and RCU, which has already produced a number of successful initiatives, including the Wadi AlFann Dialogue, the AlUla Future Culture Summit and the 2023 AlUla World Archaeology Summit. The two entities have also jointly supported the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques and have worked together to expand cultural programming across AlUla. Furthermore, the scope extends to initiatives supporting the growth of public and private cultural schools in AlUla.