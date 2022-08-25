Atlantis, The Royal’s US$44 million “super penthouse” snapped up by mystery buyer

The Atlantis, The Royal Residence spans three floors, has its own sky garden and two private pools

The largest penthouse at Atlantis, The Royal has sold for AED163 million (around US$44 million). A mystery buyer is the new owner of the five-bedroom, three-storey penthouse, which comes with its own sky garden, two private pools and 360 views of the city.

The Atlantis The Royal Residence “super penthouse” also has two terraces, a private elevator and floor-to-ceiling windows. It comes unfurnished, giving the owner a “once in a lifetime individually customised interior,” said B1 Properties, the broker of the sale. The apartment is located on the highest floors of the residential towers (35, 36 and 37, with a mezzanine on level 37, too). The 25,208 sq ft penthouse is B1 Properties’ biggest sale of the year on Palm Jumeirah to date.

Babak Jafari, CEO and founder of B1 Properties, said: “This notable transaction is attributed to the growing interest in investment in Palm Jumeirah, and the enduring appeal of Dubai as a second home to discerning world citizens.”