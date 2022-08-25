Premier Inn plans new hub hotel in central London

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has purchased a property in London’s West End which will be converted into a new hub by Premier Inn hotel.



The group has acquired a freehold property in the Strand, close to Trafalgar Square, and plans to develop the building into a hub by Premier Inn hotel opening in 2027, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

Whitbread plans to invest more than £200 million in the project to purchase and convert the existing property into a hotel, which will also include a Bar+Block steakhouse restaurant.

Hub by Premier Inn, which was introduced as a sub-brand in 2014, features smaller rooms in city centre locations. It currently offers a total of around 2,400 rooms across 14 properties in London and Edinburgh.

Premier Inn is planning to expand in London over the next few years, with a “significant proportion” of its pipeline of new hotels due to be opened in the UK capital.

Alison Brittain, Whitbread’s CEO, added: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to acquire this iconic location, which is set to become our latest hub by Premier Inn hotel.

“It is in a prime position and is perfect for the hub brand which is continuing to perform well. The purchase reinforces our confidence in the long-term potential of the London market, the hub by Premier Inn brand and the growth prospects of our UK business.”