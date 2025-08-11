Moanalei Villas Announces Exclusive Partnership with Celebrated Chef Monica Galetti

Moanalei Villas, Samoa’s premier luxury escape, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with internationally acclaimed chef Monica Galetti and esteemed sommelier David Galetti, to develop the resort’s signature restaurant, TASI, opening early 2026.

Set atop the lush hills of Apaula Heights overlooking Apia, Moanalei Villas is a refined new retreat dedicated to redefining luxury hospitality in Samoa. Opening early 2026, the property features seven architecturally distinctive villas, private infinity pools, and a guest experience rooted in elegance, culture, and personal connection.

Best known for her celebrated career in London’s Michelin-starred kitchens and her role on MasterChef and Amazing Hotels, Monica Galetti brings her passion and precision home to the heart of Polynesia, Samoa. Over the coming year, Monica will collaborate with the Moanalei culinary team to create a bold, refined menu that showcases Pacific cuisine with freshness, authenticity, and a modern edge.

“Partnering with Monica is a dream,” says Caitlin Lei Sam, Founder and Designer of Moanalei Villas. “Her culinary artistry and deep respect for her Samoan roots align perfectly with our vision for TASI, a restaurant that tells our story with elegance, authenticity, and soul.”

Monica will lead immersive training with the TASI culinary team, supporting Moanalei’s Head Chef, and curate key elements of the inaugural menu. Her work will focus on celebrating seasonal Pacific ingredients and showcasing refined Samoan flavours with a modern, global perspective.

Joining her is David Galetti, a seasoned front-of-house director and sommelier, who will oversee hospitality and service training. His expertise will shape a warm yet elevated service philosophy that reflects Moanalei’s dedication to bespoke guest experiences and exceptional beverage offerings to compliment the menu.

“This is a collaboration that is very dear to me,” shares Monica Galetti “as it’s a way I can maintain my connection to my Samoan heritage. Using the skills and gifts God has given me to bring back some of that knowledge I’ve gained over the years and share to some of our own talents in Samoa. We are both excited and looking forward to spending time with the Moanalei team to help create something very special together.”

Scheduled to debut in Early 2026, TASI will offer a breathtaking views of ocean and mountains, seasonal menus sourced from local producers, and an atmosphere that embodies the spirit of Samoan hospitality with world-class finesse. It will be the social and culinary heart of Moanalei Villas, a destination where island soul meets global sophistication.

This partnership signals a defining chapter in Moanalei’s story and in the evolution of Samoa’s culinary scene, establishing TASI as a must visit destination for travellers and food lovers around the world.