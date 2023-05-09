Aquicito, the rural tourism guide for exploring the most unique spots in Quito

‘Aquicito’ is the new rural tourism guide developed by Quito Turismo, a collection of the tourist attractions that the Metropolitan District’s 33 rural parishes have to offer.

The guide includes information about festivals, traditions, outdoor activities, experiences, tours, cultural events, lists of food stores and establishments, accommodation and tourist services. Designed for audiences of all ages, the guide covers an extremely broad range of interests where visitors can find options for enjoying their free time in Quito.

Cristina Rivadeneira, General Manager of Quito Turismo, said that promoting tourism in rural areas helps to strengthen the sources of income of low-income parishes, creating local jobs and diversifying the local economy. It is also a firm commitment to preserving local culture, history and traditions, offering new experiences to visitors and positively impacting communities’ education, health and infrastructure.

The guide, which will be continually updated, is available in digital format at visitquito.ec and in the Visit Quito app. There is an interactive map in ‘Aquicit’ with around a thousand rural tourist establishments; a guide to outdoor activities; and tourist routes such as ‘Tulipe - Rumisitana’, ‘Exploring the Cloud Forest’, ‘El Quinche - Guayllabamba’, ‘Hiking in Pahuma’, ‘Between Lagoons and Paramos’, ‘Middle of the World’, ‘Hidden Route’, ‘Culuncos de Yunguilla’, ‘Maquipucuna’ and more.

Quito Turismo showcases the fantastic destinations and the variety of activities on offer in the city’s surrounding area through this living document that is open to the public. It is an invitation to enjoy all the possibilities that the parishes have to offer: culture, nature, adventure, cuisine, relaxation and sports.

More information about Aquicito – Quito Rural Tourism Guide: https://visitquito.ec/aquicito/

ADVERTISEMENT

https://visitquito.ec/