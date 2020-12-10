Kimpton Mallorca to debut in 2022

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has signed its first luxury hotel in Mallorca, under the Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand.

When it opens in 2022, Kimpton Mallorca will further expand the IHG presence in Spain, following the launch of Kimpton Vividora Hotel in Barcelona earlier this year.

The hotel will operate under a management agreement with Calvia Country Club.

The 79-room luxury boutique hotel will be nestled next to one of the island’s most renowned golf courses, Santa Ponsa Golf, on the site of the existing Santa Ponsa Country Club.

The site will undergo a major refurbishment and extension to bring Kimpton’s inspired design to life against the backdrop of hills and treelined lanes that criss-cross the south-west of the island.

Located less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca airport, Kimpton Mallorca will bring the brand’s distinctly laid-back approach to luxury to the island as a perfect complement to Mallorca’s relaxed but chic styling and hospitality.

With the brand’s reputation for seamlessly providing heartfelt customer service, want-for-nothing amenities, a bold and playful design and distinctive restaurants and bars, Kimpton Mallorca will bring a new boutique luxury offering to the island.

Karin Sheppard, senior vice president, managing director, Europe at IHG, said: “We all know that 2020 has been a year of missed holidays and, as soon as people are able to travel again, they will be looking for experiences steeped in meaningful human connection and in destinations rich in culture and natural beauty; both of which will be abundant at Kimpton Mallorca.

“With this signing we are expanding our offering to the luxury traveller and adding to our strong pipeline of luxury hotels and resorts in Europe over the next few years.

Following the recent announcements of Six Senses Rome, Six Senses Antognolla and InterContinental Rome, Kimpton Mallorca is the latest addition to IHG’s growing luxury portfolio in Europe.

IHG has 44 luxury hotels in Europe, with another 17 luxury hotels in the pipeline to open in the next three-to-five years.