Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas added to quarantine list

People arriving in England from Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas from 04:00 tomorrow morning will need to self-isolate for two weeks.

The news comes as the countries are removed from the England travel exemptions list.

Data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England has indicated a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in all three destinations, leading to ministers removing these from the current list of travel corridors.

There has been a consistent increase in Covid-19 cases per 100,000 of the population in Belgium since the middle of July, with a four-fold increase in total cases over this time period.

In Andorra, new cases per week have increased five-fold over the same time period, while in the Bahamas the weekly case rate peaked at 78.6 last week, up from 3.1 in mid-July.

However, Brunei and Malaysia have been added to the travel corridor list following a decrease in confirmed cases of coronavirus.

From Tuesday, passengers arriving to England from these destinations will no longer need to self-isolate.

At the same time, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has also updated its travel advice to advise against all but essential travel to Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas.

Brunei and Malaysia are already exempt from the global advisory against non-essential travel.