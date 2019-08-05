Hampton by Hilton Hamilton Park opens to racing fans in Scotland

Hampton by Hilton Hamilton Park has opened its doors.

The brand-new, 118-room hotel is located within Hamilton Park Racecourse, a five-star VisitScotland attraction which forms a significant part of the country’s racing heritage.

The property, owned by Hamilton Park Racecourse and managed by Interstate Hotels & Resorts, will be the first hotel to adjoin the racecourse in its 90-year history and is the latest addition to the growing Hampton by Hilton global portfolio in nearly 30 countries and territories.

With contemporary, comfortable and functional rooms offering panoramic views of Hamilton Park Racecourse, guests can watch over the excitement on the racetrack below in comfort and style.

The hotel, situated just ten miles from Glasgow city centre, also provides easy access to a range of shopping, entertainment and historical attractions in both cities.

“Following a £10 million investment, Hampton by Hilton Hamilton Park opens its doors today, joining six existing Hampton by Hilton properties in Scotland,” said Simon Vincent, executive vice president, EMEA, Hilton.

“We are delighted to offer visitors to Hamilton Park Racecourse a quality accommodation option on-site, becoming the first hotel to adjoin the racecourse in its 90-year history.”

The hotel includes 57 “flex rooms” which are suitable for either three adults, or two adults with children.

Vivien Currie, chief executive at Hamilton Park Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to be delivering this landmark project at Hamilton Park Racecourse and are certain it will deliver substantial benefits to the wider economy as well as enhance the Racecourse’s reputation as a world-class sporting and hospitality attraction.

“The project has been driven by both public demand, largely from our local customer base, not only for our 18 race days but for weddings and other events, and from our racing personnel.”