andBeyond Grumeti Serengeti River Lodge to open next year

andBeyond Grumeti Serengeti Tented Camp in Tanzania is to undergo an extensive rebuild.

The property will emerge with a brand-new identity as andBeyond Grumeti Serengeti River Lodge.

“andBeyond Grumeti was originally built in the early 1990s,” explained Niall Anderson, andBeyond chief operating officer, Africa lodges.

“While it has since undergone two refurbishments, when the Grumeti River burst its banks and the lodge was flooded in April 2020, we decided that it was time for a comprehensive rebuild.”

With interior design by Fox Browne Creative and architectural design by Jack Alexander, the rebuild will utilise the existing footprint of the former structure to redefine the classical tented camp look in a form that will least impact the natural landscape.

Reinventing the traditional safari tent, the brand-new lodge will be even more luxurious and contemporary, while retaining the rustic and tactile nature of the original camp.

“We feel that what has always set the lodge apart is its magnificent setting on a tributary of the Grumeti River,” added Anderson.

“Our brief to the design team was to create spaces that would bring guests even closer to these riverside views, connecting them to nature while ensuring a sense of understated luxury.”

Drawing inspiration from the natural setting, the main guest areas will form a single sweeping arc that will follow the contours of the river, creating a series of sitting and dining areas that will flow naturally together.

The design will provide shelter from the environment while retaining a wide open and natural feel.

More than doubled in size, the guest suites will feature raised ceilings and taller doors, allowing for an abundance of natural light.

Canvas, banana fibre and hardwood cladding will add a layer of richness and call to mind the design of the original camp.

Guest suites will now also feature deep baths and indoor showers, as well as extensive outdoor decks with private plunge pools.

A family suite, which features an additional attached bedroom, will also be added to the lodge offering.

All buildings will be constructed from lightweight steel frames clad in canvas and sustainably sourced local hardwood.

An extended selection of experiences is also being developed in time for the launch of the lodge, which will reopen on June 6th next year.