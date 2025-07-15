Radisson Hotel Group opens Radisson Hotel Don Mueang Bangkok

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Radisson Hotel Don Mueang Bangkok, a new addition to its expanding portfolio in Thailand. Perfectly positioned just minutes from Don Mueang International Airport, the 89-key hotel offers a contemporary escape for travelers seeking comfort, convenience, and cultural connection.

Where comfort meets character

Radisson Hotel Don Mueang Bangkok combines modern elegance with a deep appreciation for local design and storytelling. The property reflects the city’s vibrant contrasts through minimalist architecture and artistic details that create a peaceful sanctuary in the heart of Bangkok’s dynamic Don Mueang district. With serene guest rooms, tailored meeting spaces, and elevated leisure facilities, the hotel is ideal for both business and leisure travelers.

“We’re proud to introduce Radisson Hotel Don Mueang Bangkok as a strategic step in expanding our presence in one of Asia’s most dynamic travel hubs,” says, Sukanyapach Homchuen, General Manager, Radisson Hotel Don Mueang Bangkok “We aim to be the preferred choice for modern travelers seeking convenience, connection, and a sense of place.”

Artful design in a connected hub

The hotel’s interiors are inspired by Bangkok’s rhythm and resilience, clean lines, airy spaces, and subtle local touches. Guest rooms feature plush bedding and Thai artwork by Kwanchai Lichaikul, who’s Under Contraction series offers guests a contemplative visual journey rooted in traditional storytelling and modern transformation. These spaces encourage rest, reflection, and reconnection.

Connection hub

Located just minutes from Don Mueang International Airport, the hotel provides easy access to both domestic and regional flights. Guests can relax at The Cabin, an all-day dining venue inspired by the luxury of first-class travel, where bold Thai flavors and international favorites are prepared using locally sourced ingredients. Whether planning a conference or an intimate event, the second-floor meeting space accommodates up to 129 guests. It features high ceilings, large windows, and a dedicated foyer for pre-function gatherings. With advanced technology and personalized service, the hotel offers a seamless setting for successful meetings and events.

Urban sanctuary with rooftop views

Guests can stay active at the fully equipped fitness center or unwind in the rooftop infinity pool, which offers panoramic views across the city. The location also encourages exploration, with nearby attractions such as the Royal Thai Air Force Museum, Chatuchak Weekend Market, and the events hub IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. For a more local experience, guests can visit hidden gems like Kantarat Golf Course or the peaceful Wat Don Mueang temple.

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, adds: “Thailand continues to be a key focus for our expansion strategy across Asia Pacific, and the opening of Radisson Hotel Don Mueang Bangkok reflects our commitment to growing in high-potential urban hubs. With its strategic location near the airport and distinctive design inspired by local culture, this hotel is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of today’s connected travelers.”

