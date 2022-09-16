Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas brings its renowned experiential luxury to the Netherlands with Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam.

Located in the city centre and with more than 155 years of history, the much-loved property is in the final stage of an extensive renovation as part of its transition to the luxury Anantara brand and now offers new contemporary guest rooms and suites, a brand-new Anantara Spa and fitness facilities, and a charming interior garden.

Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam is located overlooking Dam Square and facing the Royal Palace, in a leafy square that is the beating heart of Amsterdam’s social scene. The magnificent building dates back to 1856, the year that a Polish tailor, Mr. Adolph Wilhelm Krasnapolsky, first opened a coffee house on the site. As the café grew in popularity, he added rooms for rent and later built it into a modern hotel. Today the property celebrates its history proudly with black and white images from the past exhibited throughout, and the celebrated bar, The Tailor, paying tribute to the original craftsmanship of Mr. Krasnapolsky.

With its celebration of historical heritage and contemporary luxury, the 402-room hotel is an enviable base for both business and leisure travellers to experience the thriving city and discover Dutch culture and history. The museum quarter, which includes Anne Frank House, Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museum, as well as the capital’s prime shopping district, are within walking distance.

The hotel’s refurbished rooms and suites embrace guests in contemporary style with Anantara signature touches, whilst celebrating Dutch heritage and the famous canals. The interior design sees the guest rooms and suites swathed in warm tones, and soft, tactile fabrics that give warmth and texture. The furniture is inspired by mid-century designs and striking geometric lighting complements the softness of the supple leather headboards and plush cushions. The Presidential Suite with two bedrooms and a spacious layout of 70 sqm provides ample room for family or friends travelling together, whilst the impressive Royal Suite is sure to make any guest feel like royalty with 150 sqm of opulent facilities and expansive views overlooking Dam Square and the National Royal Palace.

Unique dining experiences at the hotel include fine-dining restaurant The White Room, under the helm of former three-Michelin star chef Jacob Jan Boerma, whose refined, modern dishes use the freshest local ingredients from the Netherlands. Grand Café Krasnapolsky and The Champagne Room, both boasting direct frontage onto Dam Square, offer classic, elegant dishes with a contemporary twist, alongside an extensive selection of Champagnes by the glass. Award-winning bar, The Tailor pays tribute to the hotel’s founder and craft with bespoke cocktails amidst warm décor. The hotel’s sumptuous breakfast is served in the iconic inner Wintergarden, instantly recognisable by the magnificent 19th century glass roof.

In keeping with Anantara’s wellness philosophies, the newly added Anantara Spa blends a warm, local welcome with Thai techniques applied with premium products. Swissline is a results-driven brand found exclusively in Amsterdam at Anantara and known for its cellular therapy experts and passion for skin biology. In addition, the spa works with Dutch brand, hannah, whose mission is to bring damaged skin back into balance and slow down aging.

With its relaxation area overlooking the newly landscaped Summer Garden, a charming outdoor space tucked away within the hotel and exclusive in a central Amsterdam property, the spa’s design is influenced by the country’s costal dunes, with tranquil interiors incorporating natural wood and stone to help guests achieve the utmost state of relaxation. Three treatment rooms and Finnish, wet and infrared saunas, offer a blissful retreat from the bustling city outside. The hotel’s new gym is equipped by Technogym, with the latest cardio and weights technology and a rotating climbing wall to challenge guests.

True to Anantara’s philosophy, this is a luxury hotel that connects modern travellers to authentic places, people and stories. The hotel team has created a programme of local experiences that enable guests to fully immerse themselves in the city’s rich culture, celebrating the destination with the added touch of Anantara’s legendary service. Whether it be uncovering Amsterdam’s best kept culinary hideaways – from dining in the Royal Suite, overlooking the historic centre – or exploring the wonderful fishing village of Volendam, guests are spoilt for choice.

Travellers can cruise the city’s canals whilst indulging in a romantic dinner curated by The White Room, cycle the waterways lined with the traditional gabled canal houses, hop around world-class museums with an Anantara expert or enjoy a culinary journey, sampling apple pie or stroopwafel in one of the oldest bars in town, bitterballen (round croquettes), a variety of national cheeses paired with artisan beers or a Jenever from one of Amsterdam’s oldest distilleries.

For families, the hotel team has curated a selection of activities at the stunning Amsterdamse Bos Park, from scenic walks including a delicious signature picnic in the wood, to taking a boat out on the lake, or feeding the sheep at the farm; there’s plenty to keep the whole family busy.

Amsterdam’s charms are endless, but within 30 minutes guests can also take a memorable journey into an endless carpet of tulips, followed by a gourmet lunch or afternoon tea amongst the flowers. Back in the city centre the hotel offers an exclusive shopping opportunity in the high-end boutiques and ateliers of new Dutch designers, a shopaholic’s dream.

The hotel is also a perfect choice for events imbued with authentic local colour, for meetings and conferences ranging from 10 to 1,500 guests. The Wintergarden, a 19th century glass covered inner garden, has been the choice of brides throughout the generations and continues to be a sought-after venue for 21st century couples.

Anantara debuted in Europe in 2017 with the launch of Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal, followed by Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Resort in Marbella, Southern Spain. The brand continues its expansion in Europe in iconic properties such as Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome and Anantara New York Palace Budapest, with additional properties to come.

For more information on Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam, please go to: https://www.anantara.com/en/grand-hotel-krasnapolsky-amsterdam