Hyatt Place New Taipei City Xinzhuang Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announces today the opening of Hyatt Place New Taipei City Xinzhuang, the first Hyatt Place hotel in Taiwan.

The opening marks another expansion of the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour convenience food offerings.

Because Hyatt’s efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy-to-navigate experience for today’s multitasking traveler. Well-suited for smart, self-reliant travelers, Hyatt Place New Taipei City Xinzhuang is ideally located for business and leisure travelers to get around and explore modern and historic New Taipei. The modern Hyatt Place New Taipei City Xinzhuang is close to the biggest shopping mall in New Taipei, Honhui Plaza Mall. Located less than half a mile (700 meters) from New Taipei Industrial Park Metro Station, guests can take the express train to readily explore Taipei city and are two stops from the international airport.

“As New Taipei continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to Taiwan,” said General Manager, Grace Chen. “With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”

Hyatt Place New Taipei City Xinzhuang also offers:

278 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as 88 rooms with a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

Complimentary breakfast for guests featuring a varied and tasty breakfast with hot and cold items to suit all guests’ needs

The Market is a self-service space offering ready-to-eat snacks and cold beverages to refuel energy 24/7

Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

Event Spaces offer 969 square feet (90 square meters) of flexible, high-tech meeting space

24/7Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens

"New Taipei is a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods, and an ever-expanding list of great places to visit and things to do or see," said Grace Chen, general manager, Hyatt Place New Taipei City Xinzhuang. "Our hotel is central to all of them, and we are confident that the Hyatt Place New Taipei City Xinzhuang will exceed guest expectations and provide them with everything they need while visiting our area."

HYATT PLACE New Taipei City Xinzhuang LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place New Taipei City Xinzhuang is under the leadership of General Manager Grace Chen and Director of Sales and Marketing Karen Hsiao. In her role, Chen is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s 70 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Hsiao is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the New Taipei area.

For more information, please visit hyattplace.com.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Place New Taipei City Xinzhuang, from September 16 to December 16, 2022, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness