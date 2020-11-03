Anand appointed Marriott president in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Marriott has appointed Satya Anand to the role of president in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a division within the company that encompasses over 75 countries and territories.

He will replace Liam Brown, who has been appointed group president for the United States and Canada at the hotel giant.

“I am delighted that Satya has taken on this role to lead our business across Europe, Middle East and Africa at such a fundamental time for the hospitality industry,” said Craig Smith, group president, international, Marriott International.

“As a 32-year Marriott veteran, Satya has a remarkable knowledge of the industry and our business, as well as outstanding relationships with associates, guests, owners and franchisees.

“His ability to engage and inspire will serve him well as he takes on this important position.”

In his new appointment, Anand will spearhead Marriott International’s post-Covid-19 recovery approach across the region, working with his team to inspire travel again.

Under his leadership, the region’s 998 hotels will deliver enhanced cleanliness and sanitization levels to ensure guests have total peace of mind when staying at a Marriott International property.

Additionally, he will drive the roll-out of a range of initiatives and campaigns designed to reinvigorate the hospitality industry.

Originally from India, Anand joined Marriott in 1988 as a night auditor at the Vienna Marriott Hotel.

As he progressed in his career, he went on to hold a number of leadership positions at Marriott, including area vice president roles in western and central Europe, and chief financial officer for Europe.