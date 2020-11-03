Ascott scoops top title at World Travel Awards

The Ascott has been recognised as Asia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand at the World Travel Awards today.

Ascott emerged the biggest winner among the serviced residence players at the prestigious World Travel Awards for Asia, with 18 accolades in total.

Ascott also bagged national titles for Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Voted by tourism professionals and business and leisure travellers worldwide, winners of the annual World Travel Awards are globally recognised as hallmarks of industry excellence.

Alfred Ong, Ascott head for global operations, said: “Being recognised again as the top serviced apartment brand in Asia and Europe is an affirmation of the quality and excellence that Ascott offers to our guests and partners.

“Throughout the Covid-19 situation, our guests remained as our top priority, thanks to our dedicated employees who selflessly ensure that Ascott provides a safe home away from home for our guests.

“To give our guests a peace of mind, we launched our ‘Ascott Cares’ commitment to deliver stringent hygiene and cleanliness measures.

“We have also partnered with Bureau Veritas to provide independent audits of the hygiene and safety standards of our properties worldwide.”