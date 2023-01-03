CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi hosts The CLYMB Games and welcomes international skydiving teams from overseas

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi hosted international skydiving teams from overseas who arrived at the UAE’s ultimate indoor adventure hub to compete head-to-head in The CLYMB Games. Winner of the World Travel Awards 2022 category for Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2022 and situated on Yas island which boasts an incredible lineup of award winning theme parks and it too was voted World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2022 at the World Travel awards.

The competition took place last week of 2022, where teams of skydivers put their talents together to craft the most formations possible within a set time. Each team was also required to create a 16-way belly formations and earn the most points over eight rounds for a chance to claim the first place.

The O’Jala team was crowned winner of the competition with 116 points following neck and neck contests, which landed them the first spot on the podium and a gold at The CLYMB Games. Team No Name came in second with 99 points and earned the silver medal while Snuggles team was placed third with 89 points and took the bronze.

The CLYMB Games is a unique opportunity for worldwide talents to come together and showcase their skills at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, where guests of all ages and skill levels can enjoy endless action-packed fun and experience two record-breaking experiences, starting with the world’s largest indoor flight chamber and the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall, The SUMMYT™.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information on CLYMB Abu Dhabi, please visit: https://www.clymbabudhabi.com/

Located on Yas Island, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub. It is just minutes away from, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, an incredibly immersive indoor theme park.