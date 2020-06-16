American could ban passengers who refuse to wear a mask

American Airlines has implemented a stronger policy for customer face coverings as part of a commitment to the safety and well-being of customers.

Like other United States-based carriers, American already requires customers to wear a face covering while on board aircraft.

American already enforces this policy at the gate and will deny boarding to customers who do not comply.

However, American now may also deny future travel for customers who refuse to wear a face covering.

The airline made the change after working in conjunction with Airlines for America on an industrywide response.

“We believe the face covering requirement is important, so customers will notice more reminders of our policy as they travel with us, both at the airport and in flight,” said a statement.

“Some passengers are exempt from the face covering requirement, such as young children and those with a disability or medical reason for why they cannot wear a face covering.”

The policy also does not apply while eating or drinking.

Details of the updated policy for face coverings will be communicated to American Airlines team members this week, and the policy will go into effect today.

American also requires team members to wear face coverings while at work.