Sandals to take centre stage as West Indies tour begins

Sandals Resorts International has been selected as the principal sponsor of the West Indies cricket team for the upcoming three-test series against England.

The contest starts on the July 8th.

The deal is a continuation of an existing partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The West Indies cricket team is the first international sports team to come to England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series was originally scheduled to start on the June 4th, but was delayed.

The first test will take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 8th-12th, followed by the second and third tests on July 16th-20th and July 24th-28th at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

All matches will be played in bio-secure environments with no spectators but will be aired live on Sky Sports with daily highlights on BBC 2 in the evenings.

Sandals Resorts branding will be prominently featured on the West Indies kit, cementing the brand as the team’s main sponsors.

Karl Thompson, managing director of Unique Vacations UK, affiliates of the worldwide representatives of Sandals Resorts, said: “Sandals Resorts has been a long-time supporter of the West Indies cricket team and we are delighted that we’re able to continue this special relationship.

“Even though we can’t host our trade partners to watch any of the matches at the venues, it’s a real positive that the test series is going ahead and that agents and their clients will be able to spot Sandals on their screens.”

Thompson adds: “It’s safe to say that it’s been a tough few months for the travel industry, but this is a positive step in the right direction.

“We hope that agents will see the Sandals branding when they’re watching the cricket and be inspired to book for 2021”.

More Information

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.