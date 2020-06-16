Wyndham Hotels brings two new brands to Japan

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has confirmed the continued expansion of its portfolio in Japan, converting two hotels to its Wyndham Grand and Wyndham Garden brands.

The 60-room, all suite, Wyndham Grand Awashima and 95-room, all suite, Wyndham Garden Nagaizumi will both join the company.

Both hotels, which have recently undergone light refurbishments, mark the debut of the brands in the country and make Wyndham the first global hotel company to expand into the emerging destinations of Awashima and Nagaizumi.

“These newest openings are indicative of the long-term potential we see in Japan and reinforce Wyndham’s continued commitment to bringing our globally recognised brands to key markets around the globe.

“Awashima and Nagaizumi are both beautiful destinations with a wealth of natural and historical wonders for visitors to explore, making them the perfect addition to our growing global portfolio and our award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program,” said Joon Aun Ooi, newly-appointed president, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyndham Grand Awashima, formerly known as the Awashima Hotel, is a Mediterranean-style resort hotel located on the tranquil island of Awashima.

Set against the backdrop of Mount Fuji, the property boasts 60 suites with spectacular ocean views.

“The introduction of the Wyndham Grand and Wyndham Garden brands in Japan further reinforces our commitment to make travel possible for all.

“We believe travellers will continue to seek out unique experiences and destinations, and our expanding presence in Japan will enable us to welcome new generations of guests to enjoy all that Wyndham has to offer,” said Andy Flaig, head of development, south-east Asia and Pacific Rim, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham Garden Nagaizumi, formerly known as Nagaizumi Garden, features 95 suites with traditional Japanese or contemporary styles, all equipped with kitchenettes.

Situated on the gentle slopes of Mount Ashitaka, guests are surrounded by panoramic views of Numazu City and Suruga Bay.