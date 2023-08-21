American Airlines adds new routes and destinations to see the world next summer

Summer may be winding down, but it’s time to get a head start on planning next year’s summer vacation. American Airlines is excited to announce four new routes and bring back another route as part of the airline’s largest trans-Atlantic expansion since 2019.

American will add new nonstop service to Europe, with flights from Philadelphia (PHL) to Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH); Naples, Italy (NAP); and Nice, France (NCE). American will also launch new service between Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Barcelona, Spain (BCN) and bring back flights between Chicago (ORD) and Venice, Italy (VCE).

“American is thrilled to add three new European destinations,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning. “New service from Philadelphia and expanded trans-Atlantic service from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth will offer customers convenient one-stop access from more than 200 unique destinations across the U.S. to Europe next summer.”

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Aug. 20 on aa.com or American’s mobile app.

From the streets of Philadelphia to the promenades of Europe

American will offer 15 daily nonstop flights from PHL to 14 European destinations next summer, its largest trans-Atlantic schedule from the City of Brotherly Love since 2019. With increased service to more than 70 domestic destinations from PHL, American offers convenient one-stop access for customers across the country to Europe.

Starting May 6, American will launch service between PHL and NCE, the gateway to the glitz and glam of the French Riviera. Flights will start in time for customers to be mesmerized by the flashing lights in nearby Cannes.

Starting June 5, American will inaugurate new service to NAP — the airline’s fourth Italian destination. From indulging in local Neapolitan pizza and cuisine to the historical ruins of Pompeii and basking in the sun on the Amalfi Coast, Naples offers customers a uniquely Italian vacation.

When service to CPH launches June 6, American will offer flights to 11 countries in Europe. With this new service to Scandinavia, customers can explore the colorful buildings in Nyhavn harbor, delight in traditional butter cookies and experience near endless daylight.

More connections across the Atlantic

American will launch new service between DFW and BCN for the first time next summer, providing unparalleled schedule options. American will expand its position as the largest U.S. airline serving BCN. With five gateways to choose from across the U.S., American provides an unparalleled schedule and network for customers looking to take in all that Barcelona has to offer.

American will also be the only airline to offer a nonstop flight connecting the Windy City to the City of Water with the return of service between ORD and VCE. Complementing existing service between PHL and VCE, the additional flight from ORD will allow customers increased schedule flexibility and connect to more than 100 domestic destinations, including more Midwest cities.

American also recently expanded service to year-round on routes to several key trans-Atlantic destinations, including Lisbon, Portugal (LIS), Madrid (MAD), and Rome (FCO), providing customers more flexibility to plan their European vacations in 2024.

For those who can’t wait until next summer

This winter, American will reinforce its status as the largest airline between the U.S. and Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America by further expanding our largest-ever schedule to the region, with more flights to fun-in-the-sun destinations.

The airline also plans to increase flights between DFW and Buenos Aires (EZE) to daily service starting this October.

Travel like a pro to Europe as part of AAdvantage

The American Airlines AAdvantage® loyalty program is a rewarding travel companion that can help customers build toward more travel and experiences. AAdvantage members can use miles for flights to nearly 1,000 destinations worldwide and throughout the travel journey. See below for a few ways to treat yourself:

Access the Admirals Club® lounges for a day with 7,900 AAdvantage miles.

Use miles to reserve the best seats in the Main Cabin after booking a trip, for extra legroom and complimentary snacks and drinks.

AAdvantage members can use their miles on experiences to personalize once-in-a-lifetime adventures with American Airlines Vacations.

Travelers who are not AAdvantage members can join for free to earn miles and Loyalty Points.