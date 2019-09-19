Ambitious expansion plans unveiled at Hamad International, Qatar

Hamad International Airport has revealed plans for its second expansion phase.

The designs were unveiled to an international audience of real estate investors at Cityscape Qatar.

The project will feature a spectacular 10,000 square metre indoor tropical garden in a central concourse, as well as a 268 square metre water feature which will be the focal point of the expansion project.

Changi Airport recently unveiled a similar addition, with the completion of its Jewel project.

The second phase of expansion at Hamad International consists of Phase A and B.

Phase A of the current expansion will comprise of the central concourse linking concourses D and E.

Construction is to commence by early 2020 and will increase the airport’s capacity to more than 53 million passengers annually by 2022.

Phase B, which will be completed “after 2022”, will extend concourses D and E to further enhance the airport’s capacity to more than 60 million passengers annually.

The expansion plan also includes 11,720 square metres of landscaped retail and food and beverage space, which will enhance the multi-dimensional offerings of the airport.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “The expansion of Hamad International Airport is a vital part of the future success of the Qatar Airways Group, and of course of the country’s preparations to host the 2022 World Cup and beyond.

“It is also a strong sign that Qatar’s economy is robust and acts as a further economic stimulus, providing excellent opportunities for local and international contractors.

“Plans for the phase two expansion focuses on capacity and passenger experience – we want to provide even better airport journeys to more people around the world. The expansion will allow us to do this.”

Other significant features include a new transfer area which will help shorten passengers’ connection times and will improve their overall transfer experience at Hamad International as well as the central concourse that will accommodate nine additional wide-body aircraft stands.

Expansion will also see the construction of a new cargo terminal that will increase capacity handled to an estimated 3.2 million tons per year.