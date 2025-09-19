ADAM STEWART AT SKIFT GLOBAL FORUM

Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals and Beaches Resorts, returned to the stage at the Skift Global Forum, sharing his vision for the future of all-inclusive hospitality with an audience of industry leaders, innovators, and travel executives from around the world. His fireside chat, “Crafting an Authentic Vision for All-Inclusive Hospitality,” moderated by Skift’s President Carolyn Kremins, offered an inside look at the evolution of all-inclusive travel and the brands’ industry-leading legacy. Stewart also revealed the company’s long-term plans to build a new Beaches Resort in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, reinforcing the company’s commitment to expanding its Caribbean footprint.

A key theme that emerged from the conversation was what many in the industry call the “Sandals Effect,” underscoring the significant impact the brands have when they enter a new destination. “It’s clear that all tides rise together,” said Stewart. “Since entering Saint Vincent, we’ve seen visitor arrivals climb and airlift into the destination rise by over 300%. We’re excited to continue that momentum with plans to bring a new 360-room Beaches Resort to this incredible destination.”

Adding to that and highlighting the growing demand for multi-generational travel, Stewart reflected on the roots of the Beaches brand, while mapping its future. He showcased the soon- to-open Treasure Beach Village expansion at Beaches Turks and Caicos, which will add 101 expansive new suites, followed by upcoming resorts including the new Beaches Exuma; Beaches Barbados; and Beaches Runaway Bay in Jamaica. Together, these projects represent a $1 billion investment to redefine family travel across the Caribbean.

The conversation also emphasized the brands’ broader role in the Caribbean economy, sourcing more than 80% of products locally in Jamaica, hiring team members years in advance of openings in new destinations, and highlighting 97% of its 20,000 team members being Caribbean nationals.

“It’s been an incredible journey as a family to build a hospitality enterprise from the ground up and contribute to setting new standards in the industry,” said Stewart. “What excites us most is training and development – taking people with natural talent and helping them grow within a culture of hospitality that lets them truly shine. In Saint Vincent, we brought on 480 team members two years before the resort even opened, giving them time to fully embrace our culture and preparing them for long-term success.”

Stewart also highlighted the impact of the Sandals Foundation, which channels 100% of its donations into education, the environment, and local communities. To date, the Foundation has invested nearly $115 million in projects that have positively impacted 1.7 million people across the region.

Recognized as one of the most important stages in travel and hospitality, the Skift Global Forum offers a platform for the exchange of ideas that influence the entire sector. Stewart’s contribution reinforced Sandals Resorts International’s role as a trailblazer in redefining the all-inclusive category for a new era of hospitality.