Amara Hotels & Resorts Introduces Neighbourhood Experiences in Singapore and Bangkok

Amara Hotels & Resorts introduces a refreshed slate of local experiences across its three properties in the region, Amara Singapore, Amara Sanctuary Sentosa, and Amara Bangkok. These curated programmes are designed to reintroduce guests to the rich textures and authentic spirit of their surrounding neighbourhoods.

From heritage walks in Singapore to guided markets tours and cooking classes in Bangkok, each experience is thoughtfully designed to go beyond the conventional city itinerary. Whether nestled within a colonial-era sanctuary, a bustling heritage precinct, or the heart of a vibrant city centre, every Amara property offers immersive activities that bring guests closer to local traditions, food culture, and community stories.

By focusing on hyperlocal stories, traditions and everyday rituals, these experiences reflect Amara’s brand philosophy of being “rooted in place” and “designing meaningful moments” for guests. The itineraries move beyond typical tourist highlights to offer guests hands-on discovery, storytelling and authentic encounters with the neighbourhoods surrounding each property.

“Today’s travellers seek out deeper and more personal connections to the places they visit,” says Dawn Teo, Chief Operating Officer, Amara Holdings. “These curated experiences are not just activities but meaningful connections that link our guests to the communities that make each destination unique. We hope that our guests will leave feeling they have discovered something truly unique to each place and experiences that become part of their own travel story.”

Amara Singapore: Mapping Stories Through Food, People and the Past

Nestled in the heart of Tanjong Pagar, Amara Singapore invites guests to discover the district’s rich heritage through experiences centred on local cuisines, community and culture. Inspired by the vibrant stories of its surrounding neighbourhood, each encounter offers a deeper connection to Singapore’s past and present

1. A Walk Through Time

Led by reformed gang members, this walking trail through Tanjong Pagar and Chinatown unveils the lesser-known narratives of Singapore’s past. Participants will explore back alleys, shophouse lanes and historical corners linked to the secret societies and underground syndicates that once shaped the area. Part oral history and part cultural immersion, the experience is as gripping as it is educational.

Daily, 10.30am-12.30pm | S$80++ per person (Reserve at least 1 day in advance)

2. Jiak & Jalan Walking Food Tour

This three-hour gastronomic guided trail leads guests through the culinary corridors of Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar, spotlighting traditional local fare such as Hainanese chicken rice, kaya toast, char kway teow, and more. Guests will also visit culturally significant landmarks and learn about the evolution of Singaporean cuisine. A stop at a Michelin-featured dessert shop rounds off the journey with a sweet finish.

Daily, 10am-1pm | S$120++ per adult, S$60++ per child (6 - 12 years old), free for children under 6 years old (Reserve at least 1 day in advance)

3. Hands-On Culinary Experience

Held at Cafe Oriental in Amara Singapore, this workshop introduces participants to two enduring elements of local food culture. Guests will learn to prepare and roll their own popiah (fresh spring rolls) using traditional ingredients, followed by a hands-on session to brew the perfect cup of Singapore-style coffee or tea. They will also learn how to order these drinks like a local, picking up unique coffee shop shorthand such as “kopi o kosong” and “teh si siew dai”. This experience adds an engaging layer to understanding Singaporean hawker culture.

Daily, 4pm- 5.30pm | S$80++ per participant (Reserve at least 1 day in advance)

4. Go At Your Own Pace - A Local’s Map to Tanjong Pagar

As a long-standing icon in Tanjong Pagar, Amara Singapore draws on its deep community roots to offer guests a self-guided digital map to help guests explore the neighbourhood like a local. This self-guided resource features nearby landmarks, heritage eateries, independent shops, and cultural spots. From Art Deco buildings to hidden bars and bookstores, the guide captures the vibrant blend of heritage and modernity that defines the precinct. Available to guests online, this map reflects Amara’s commitment to honouring its place in the neighbourhood’s evolving story, connecting guests not just to a destination, but to the spirit of the local community.

Visit Amara Singapore for more information on the local heritage experiences offered in Singapore.

Amara Sanctuary Sentosa: Explore the Echoes of the Past

Set amidst 3.8-hectares of lush tropical gardens, Amara Sanctuary Sentosa offers a serene escape that blends colonial charm with modern luxury. Just minutes from the city yet worlds away, the resort invites guests to slow down, reconnect with nature, and uncover the island’s rich past.

1. Amara Heritage Trail

Located on the tranquil grounds of Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa, this walking trail traces the resort’s military past as a former British barracks. The tour includes access to give a glimpse into Singapore’s colonial past through treading the historical grounds and the last two surviving World War II air raid shelters. The experience concludes with a handcrafted Gunner cocktail – a modern nod to a colonial classic once served to revitalise troops post-training.

Daily, 4pm-5pm | Complimentary for Suite and Villa guests, S$12 for Deluxe Room guests, S$18 for general public

2. Cycle and Explore Sentosa

Guests can explore Sentosa at their own pace with a self-guided cycling experience that covers coastal paths, sandy beaches, rainforests, and key historical and natural landmarks. The island’s mostly flat terrain makes it suitable for riders of all ages. It’s a convenient and active way to see more of the island while spending time outdoors.

Daily | Prices from S$12++ per hour, S$8++ for subsequent hour, Full Day Rental is S$50++

3. Padel Tennis at Ricochet Padel

Located within the resort, Ricochet Padel offers guests the opportunity to try a fast-paced sport that blends elements of tennis and squash. Padel Tennis is suitable for all skill levels and focuses on improving coordination and reflexes. It’s a fun and active way for families and friends to engage in friendly competition during their stay.

Daily, 7am-10pm | Book a court from S$72 an hour for a group of up to 4 persons

Visit Amara Sanctuary Sentosa for more information on the local heritage experiences offered in Singapore.

Amara Bangkok: A Taste of Thai Culture Through Markets, Cooking and Riverside Dining

Situated in the heart of the Bang Rak district in Surawong, one of Bangkok’s key central commercial and business districts, Amara Bangkok has launched a trio of experiences that immerse guests in Thai daily life and cultural expression from the vibrancy of a railway market to the elegance of riverside dining.

1. Guided Tour to Maeklong Railway Market (Talad Rom Hub)

One of Thailand’s most unique markets, Talad Rom Hub (also known as Market of Closing Umbrellas) is built directly along an active railway line. With the help of a local guide, guests will witness the theatrical sight of vendors folding back their canopies within seconds to allow a passing train through, a precise dance repeated daily that highlights the harmony between tradition and adaptation. Guests can also hop on board the train, shop for fresh produce and handmade crafts, while gaining a glimpse into the way of life of the Mae Klong community.

Daily, 9am-2pm | THB 6,000++ for two adults, THB 1,500++ (Child, under 9 years old) including a guide and private round-trip transportation (excludes shopping, food and beverage). Can be paired with the Thai Cooking Class at Element Restaurant for THB 9,500++ for 2 adults. (Reserve at least 1 day in advance)

2. Thai Cooking Class at Element Restaurant

This culinary workshop allows guests to explore the fundamentals of Thai cooking in an approachable format. Under the guidance of the hotel’s Thai chef, participants will learn to prepare an authentic three-course meal featuring iconic dishes such as Pad Thai, Gaeng Kiew Wan (green curry), or Somtum Thai (papaya salad), as well as traditional desserts like mango sticky rice, Thong Yod (gold egg-yolk drops) or Bua Loi (glutinous rice balls in coconut milk). Ideal for beginners, the class offers insight into ingredient sourcing, and the vibrant Thai food culture.

Daily, 3pm-5pm | THB 3,500++ for two persons | THB 1,000++ per additional dish. Can be paired with the Maeklong Railway Market Tour for THB 9,500++ for 2 persons. (Reserve at least 2-3 days in advance)

3. Chao Phraya River Dinner Cruise

This two-hour evening cruise offers a scenic and cultural journey along the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok’s historical artery. Sailing between Asiatique, Rama VIII Bridge and the Krung Thep Bridge, the experience includes a dinner accompanied by live music and Thai classical dance performances. Guests will enjoy panoramic views of some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks such as Wat Arun and Wat Phra Kaew (Grand Palace), all illuminated against the night sky. A refined alternative to land-based dining, the cruise is ideal for those seeking a tranquil yet immersive perspective of the city.

Daily, boarding from 5.30pm-6.30pm, cruising time from 7.15pm-9.15pm | THB 1,800 (Adult), THB 1,000 (Child, 5 – 10 years old), Free for infants and children below 4 years old. (Reserve at least 1-2 days in advance)

Visit Amara Bangkok for more information on the local heritage experiences.