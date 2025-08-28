‘Savor September’ to Showcase Daytona Beach’s Culinary Delights

The Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will kick off “Savor September,” a Daytona Beach area restaurant month designed for visitors and residents to explore the diverse dining options within the destination.

“Savor September,” which begins Sept. 1 and continues through Sept. 30, will feature participating restaurants in the Daytona Beach area offering specially crafted menus. Options will feature two-or three-course meals at $20, $40 and $60 price points.

From fresh seafood and other appetizing creations, “Savor September” offers something for everyone. A sampling of some of the signature dishes included in the program include Rose’s Deviled Eggs and Bourbon BBQ Pork Chop from Rose Villa Southern Table & Bar, the Rasta Fish Dip from Ocean Deck Restaurant & Beach Bar, and the Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin from Azure at The Shores Resort & Spa.

“The Daytona Beach area’s culinary scene is growing and evolving, offering everything from coastal classics to eclectic flavors,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Savor September is the perfect invitation for locals and visitors alike to explore the Daytona Beach area’s diverse restaurants. Our residents are our best ambassadors, and by sharing their favorite dining experiences with visitors, they help showcase the flavors that make our destination so special.”

Participating restaurants in the Daytona Beach area are:

Azure at The Shores Resort & Spa

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Crabby Joe’s Deck & Grill

Dick’s Last Resort

Ocean Deck Restaurant & Beach Bar

Pumphouse BBQ

Rose Villa Southern Table & Bar

Sessions at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

For more information on “Savor September,” visit www.daytonabeach.com/savor-september

