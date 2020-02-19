Amadeus Cara to debut in spring 2021

Amadeus River Cruises has assigned Dutch ship-yard DeHoop with the building of a new cruise ship for delivery in 2021.

The new five-star Amadeus Cara will be the seventeenth passenger ship for the traditional Austrian cruise company and will sail primarily on the Danube and Rhine rivers.

The name Amadeus Cara, which originates from the Latin for “valuable” and “precious”, was consciously chosen to underline the family business’s commitment to luxury river cruise ships.

“The new ship in 2021 will not only serve as much needed extra capacity increase for the great demand for our high quality river cruises, but is also a promise to our passengers that we will continue to offer one of the most modern fleets in the five-star segment,” said Wolfgang Lüftner, founder and managing director of Amadeus River Cruises.

“The appreciation for its passengers is expressed not only in the innovative design and exclusive premium fittings of the new ship, but also the company’s overall, very special feel-good philosophy.

“As a family business our most important role is to exceed the high expectations of our guests from the very first day of their cruise. When they are on board, they should feel as though they are a part of our big Amadeus family.”

With a history of one of the most modern fleets in Europe, Amadeus River Cruises shares the company’s passion for innovations and traditions with renowned shipyard DeHoop who has been a reliable partner for many years.

The new cruise ship will offer a total of 70 spacious luxury cabins and 12 Amadeus suites.

The cabins on the Mozart and Strauss deck of Amadeus Cara will also feature panoramic window fronts which can be lowered and extend across the entire breadth of the cabin and have been developed especially for the Amadeus ships.

All cabins and suites have comfortable, spacious bathrooms, infotainment systems, flatscreen TVs, telephone, cabin safe, mini bar and air conditioning which can be individually regulated.

The suites also offer outdoor balconies with a seating area.