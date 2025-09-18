Aloft Hotels Brings its Bold Energy to Istanbul

Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, has made its debut in Istanbul with the opening of Aloft Istanbul Karaköy. The opening marks the brand’s second hotel in Türkiye and brings Aloft Hotels’ unique blend of urban-inspired design and spirited social energy to one of Istanbul’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

“Istanbul is a vibrant city that brings together culture, business and creativity, making it a great destination for Aloft Hotels,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President – Premium and Select Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “Driven by bold expression, Aloft Istanbul Karaköy is a place for creative self-expressers to connect, collaborate and feel inspired. The hotel marks the second Aloft Hotel in Türkiye, reflecting the brand’s continued growth and expanding portfolio in the market.”

Infused with the creative energy of Karaköy, Aloft Istanbul Karaköy blends urban character with traditional culture. Interiors feature a mix of electric blues, neon accents and raw textures that reflect the brand’s vibrant personality. Artwork by local talents including Serap Sokol and Ecem Dilan Kose curated by Elif Ece Kazan honor the space, creating a visual narrative that celebrates the neighborhood’s artistic heartbeat.

Anchored in upbeat energy, design and connection to local culture, the hotel brings the brand’s modern style to the heart of the capital and its buzzing social scene with common spaces to connect. Each of the 107 urban inspired, loft-style guestrooms and suites are thoughtfully curated with playful artwork and design elements that reflect the creative spirit of Karaköy. Guests can enjoy the sense of spaciousness from the high ceilings, complemented by plush platform beds and 55-inch LED TVs, while modern bathrooms offer walk-in rainfall showers and custom bath amenities.

The hotel’s signature public spaces are crafted to serve as innovative, comfortable places to socialize and relax. Featuring a billiards table and gaming console, the space fosters an eclectic spirit in a stylish setting. Guests can unwind at the buzzing WXYZ® Bar, enjoy live music and creative signature cocktails, or dine at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, offering international cuisine in a relaxed setting, complete with a terrace for casual meals and city views. For guests on the go, Re:fuel by Aloft℠ provides 24/7 grab-and-go market offering a variety of snacks and everyday essentials for ultimate convenience. Families can enjoy Camp Aloft, a program tailored for kids and younger travelers, where children can enjoy special amenities such as a bed-in-a-bag sleepover set (including sheets and duvet cover), along with small toys or card games. Aloft Istanbul Karaköy ensures even furry guests are warmly welcomed through Aloft’s signature pet-friendly program Arf (Animals Are Fun) offering cozy beds, food and water bowls, and complimentary treats making them feel right at home.

A haven for digital nomads and business guests, the hotel has a state-of-the-art meeting room for up to 12 people, equipped with cutting-edge A/V technology, 65” LED TV and fast complimentary Wi-Fi. Additional facilities include Re:charge℠ gym, a day or night fitness center equipped with all the tools to keep guests healthy.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to Aloft Istanbul Karaköy, a lively and modern hotel located in the heart of a truly thriving neighborhood,” said Zeren Ozturk, General Manager, Aloft Istanbul Karaköy. “The hotel offers a fresh experience that reflects the creative energy of Karaköy.”

Perfectly located in Istanbul’s cultural district, the hotel is just steps from key landmarks including Galata Tower, Istanbul Modern and the historic Bankalar Caddesi, with easy access to the city’s cruise port, museums, dining and shopping.

For more information, please visit www.marriott.com.