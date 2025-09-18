JW Marriott Debuts in Northern Virginia

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, and Comstock Holding Companies, Inc today announced the opening of JW Marriott Reston Station, a 247-room luxury hotel located in the heart of Reston Station — the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented community in the Washington, D.C. region. This extraordinary new hotel marks the brand’s debut property in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Situated in a master-planned community built with intention and ambition that attracts affluent professionals, global firms, and cultured travelers seeking a high-touch, sophisticated stay, the hotel features stylishly appointed guest rooms that offer sweeping views from Northern Virginia to Bethesda. It includes three distinct dining concepts and the largest luxury meeting venue in the region, offering more than 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space. With easy access to Metro’s Silver Line that connects directly to Dulles International Airport, Tysons Corner, and Washington, D.C., the hotel provides guests with a modern and balanced urban experience.

“The opening of JW Marriott Reston Station is particularly meaningful for the brand, given its proximity to JW Marriott’s roots in Washington, D.C.,” said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. “This hotel reflects the evolution of JW Marriott - where timeless luxury meets world-class hospitality. With the debut of our new Mindful Rooms concept and a continued focus on well-being, we are proud to continue JW Marriott’s legacy in Northern Virginia by offering guests an exceptional experience rooted in the brand’s rich heritage.”

“JW Marriott Reston Station represents the culmination of Comstock’s decades-long vision to create a new, world-class, transit-oriented destination at Reston Station,” said Chris Clemente, CEO of Comstock. “This property not only elevates the region’s hospitality landscape, it also honors Reston’s founding vision as a community designed to seamlessly integrate living, working, and recreation in spaces that showcase public art by world-class artists, concerts, and other cultural events.”

Guided by Robert E. Simon’s original vision for Reston and J. Willard Marriott’s commitment to impeccable hospitality, JW Marriott Reston Station was designed by internationally recognized architects to create a setting that effortlessly blends the brand’s signature renowned hospitality experiences and forward-thinking innovation. Just outside the hotel, guests will encounter Building Bridges — a striking sculpture commissioned specifically for the property by contemporary Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn. Featuring six pairs of interlocking hands, the installation symbolizes themes of friendship, wisdom, help, love, faith, and hope, serving as a powerful artistic landmark that embodies the hotel’s spirit of unity and connection and is just one of the multiple public art displays greeting Reston Station’s community spaces.

The JW Marriott Reston Station’s elegantly designed guest rooms — which include 14 junior suites, 4 executive suites, and a presidential suite — are each appointed with floor-to-ceiling windows as well as sleek, spa-inspired bathrooms. The hotel also features a state-of-the-art fitness center designed with wood paneling and 14 Mindful Rooms, marking the debut of the brand’s new Mindful Rooms and Floors concept that is designed for travelers seeking a more intentional and personalized stay. Each Mindful Room is a calming sanctuary for the senses, thoughtfully outfitted with natural textures, soft lighting, and a serene alcove equipped with a yoga mat, light weights, and recovery tools ensuring guests can maintain their wellness routine during their travels. Upon arrival, guests checking into a Mindful Room are welcomed with a consultation to customize their sleep and wellness experience. Customizable bespoke rituals enhance each stay, from tailored turndown services to personalized tea services curated by our world-class chefs. With cocoon-like bedding, circadian lighting, and carefully curated touches throughout, each Mindful Room supports deep, undisturbed rest and rejuvenation.

Anchoring the hotel’s offerings are three distinct culinary venues designed to serve both hotel guests and the broader community: The Simon, a modern Mid-Atlantic restaurant with French and Mediterranean influences; Schar Bar, a sophisticated lounge featuring bespoke cocktails and an extensive wine collection; and the JW Market, a vibrant café showcasing Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen’s signature creations that include fresh baked goods, artisan sandwiches, locally inspired specialties, and more. The hotel also features an expansive JW Garden, cultivating herbs and produce incorporated into select menu items across its culinary offerings.

JW Marriott Reston Station introduces the largest luxury meeting and event space in Northern Virginia, featuring over 40,000 square feet of flexible space that includes an 11,700 square foot ballroom with 20-foot ceilings and multiple breakout rooms with 14-foot ceilings — all thoughtfully laid out on a single level to provide easy access and seamless event flow. These light-filled spaces include a dedicated support team, cutting-edge technology, and are capable of hosting up to 1,300 guests, positioning the hotel as the new home for the region’s most prestigious gatherings.

“Every detail at JW Marriott Reston Station is intended to provide a truly remarkable experience, inviting guests to be present in mind, body, and spirit,” said Dewayne Wright, Managing Director, JW Marriott Reston Station. “We are honored to bring JW Marriott’s enduring legacy of mindful luxury to the heart of the Dulles Corridor and look forward to welcoming guests to Reston Station.”