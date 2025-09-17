Air Canada rolls out bag-tracking feature across Europe

Air Canada has rolled out its Bag Tracking feature to several destinations across the Atlantic, giving customers in Europe a stress-free journey when flying with the Canadian flag carrier.

Passengers flying from London, Paris, Dublin and Edinburgh can now keep tabs on their luggage using the tracking feature in the Air Canada app. The feature is also available to customers travelling from Rome, Milan and Copenhagen.

Beyond Europe, Air Canada has also introduced Bag Tracking to the following Asian-Pacific and Latin American destinations: Tokyo (Haneda and Narita International Airports), Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Bogotá, Cancun, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Mexico City, Punta Cana and Tulum.

Checked baggage is scanned regularly while transitioning through airports that have the Bag Tracking feature. Using the Air Canada app, customers can track the progress of their checked items through the airport from check-in and being loaded on the aircraft to connections and arrival, providing reassurance every step of the way.

Benefits of the tracker include the “What’s Next” feature, telling customers which carousel to get their bag from and the transfer point or location at the end of their journey to collect luggage.

On rare occasions where baggage is delayed, customers using the app receive a notification - along with the standard text message and email - and the option to easily file any delayed baggage report. They then get confirmation that the report has been received, along with a file number and link to respond to any updates.

Since its launch in 2023, Air Canada’s Bag Tracking feature has become a hit with passengers, offering them greater peace of mind and transparency throughout their journey. The feature was introduced across the US and Canada before being added to airports outside of North America.