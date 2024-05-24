Alaska Airlines elevates its premium inflight retail menu with the return of Main Cabin hot meals

Alaska Airlines is elevating its premium onboard menu with the return of hot meals to our inflight retail menu in the Main Cabin. Fueled by our industry leading pre-order program, our inflight menu continues to offer more choices than any other U.S. airline.

Starting today, Premium Class and Main Cabin guests on most flights over 1,100 miles* will be able to choose from up to five chef-curated dishes, including at least one hot meal option. Along with our freshly prepared food offerings like our Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter, our hot meals are only available for pre-order purchase.

Over the last few months, our Food & Beverage teams have been working to elevate our already premium in-flight meals, including expanding our hot meal options on most medium- to long-haul flights.

“We’re known for an inflight menu that is more thoughtfully curated with care. For a while now, our guests have often asked us if we’re ever going to bring back hot meals in the Main Cabin,” said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. “It’s been difficult to keep it a secret - but for more than a year, our team has quietly worked behind the scenes taste testing the best hot food options with our culinary chef and creating a West Coast-inspired menu. Now no matter where they sit, guests will get to taste our world class food and beverages.”

Meet our chef

Born and bred amidst the flavorful tapestry of London’s hotel restaurant scene, Chef Tony has collaborated with our LSG Sky Chefs locations around the world.

In the last couple of months Chef Tony has had the pleasure of working closely with Alaska Airlines. Through his culinary ingenuity and unwavering commitment, he continues to elevate the gastronomic experience for passengers worldwide, setting new standards of excellence in the skies.

“It was important to the Alaska team to create a menu based on guest feedback. The creative process of selecting meals that made the most sense for the West Coast-based airline and then sourcing the freshest ingredients was a labor of love for all of us who were involved in developing this menu,” said Chef Tony Wright. “This airline truly cares about creating a premium onboard experience and we hope everyone experiences that with every bite of their food.”

Our employees give an honest review

Before today’s menu launch, our employees taste tested our new meal options and gave us their honest feedback.

“I love breakfast, so the Carnitas Breakfast Bowl was my favorite. It’s a classic pairing of slow roasted pork, eggs and potatoes, but with flavors that work well together to strike a delicious balance,” said Naomi S.G., flight attendant at Alaska Airlines.

The Pretzel Roll Sliders were an immediate win for Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Krystal G.

“I’m from Hawaiʻi and once you said it was on KING’S HAWAIIAN® slider buns, I was sold! It’s definitely not your traditional burger – it has an elevated, well-rounded taste,” said Krystal. “Our guests are going to be really excited about this new menu. There’s something on it for everybody.”

All our pre-order items range from $8 to $11.50. Guests who pay with their Alaska Visa Signature® or Visa® Business card will receive 20% back in the form of a statement credit.

Remember to use our first in the industry pre-order option to choose your meal and have it conveniently delivered to your seat on your next flight. Pre-orders are available through the Alaska mobile app or through alaskaair.com from two weeks to 20 hours prior to your flight.

For our full inflight menu, click here.

*Hot meal options may not be available on some flights 1,100 miles or more, including redeye flights or where catering is not available

