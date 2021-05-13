Alaska Air Group orders nine new E175 planes from Embraer

Embraer has agreed the sale of nine new E175 jets to Alaska Air Group and its subsidiary Horizon Air.

The aircraft will fly exclusively with Alaska Airlines under a capacity purchase agreement.

The value of the contract, which will be included in the second-quarter backlog, is US$449 million, based on current list prices.

“We have navigated through the pandemic and we’re on a solid path to recovery.

“The E175 remains a key part of our strategy,” said Nat Pieper, Alaska Airlines senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances.

“We’re excited about growth in the years ahead, which has always been at the heart of Alaska’s DNA.

“The E175 is a terrific plane to help us add new routes and frequencies, and to complement our mainline aircraft to meet fluctuating demand with the right capacity.”

Alaska Airlines, a new member of the oneworld Alliance, currently has 62 Embraer E175 jets in their fleet, operated by Horizon Air and SkyWest Airlines.

The 76-seat aircraft will be delivered in Alaska’s livery and three-class configuration, starting in 2022.

Joe Sprague, president of Horizon Air, said, “Our customers love the comfort and convenience of the E175, especially their two-by-two layout, meaning no one has to sit in the middle seat.

“The size and efficiency of the E175 also allows us to boost flying in key markets, giving our customers more of the flexibility they crave.”

Alaska Air Group also announced today a commitment for eight more E175 aircraft with SkyWest Airlines.

Once all 17 E175 aircraft announced today are delivered, Alaska Air Group will have 79 E175s in its regional fleet operated by Horizon and SkyWest.

Horizon is converting nine options from its April 2016 contract to firm orders.

Added to Horizon’s three remaining firm orders on backlog, they will have a fleet of 42 E175s flying for Alaska Airlines, when all aircraft are delivered.