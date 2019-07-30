Ajwa Home; the Clock House opens in Istanbul

Ajwa Hotel Sultanahmet is delighted to announce the opening of a brand new Ajwa Home; the Clock House.

The second in the series of luxurious Ajwa Homes, the property offers a unique alternative for long or short stays in the heart of the fabled Old City of Istanbul.

Contemporary in style, the home offers access to all the facilities at the five-star Ajwa Hotel Sultanahmet nearby.

The name pays tribute to the clock that is visible on the roof of the building.

The Clock House is located within walking distance to all the museums, bazaars and major mosques including; Blue Mosque; Hagia Sophia; Topkapı Palace; Grand Bazaar and Basilica Cistern.

Its unique setting allows guests to experience layers of history within easy reach, including the splendours of Byzantine and Ottoman eras.

Sleek and contemporary in style, this house has been designed to replicate the traditional Turkish home with a sophisticated twist.

Ideal for both short and long stays, this luxury four-storied, three-bedroom house offers all aspects of comfort, effortlessly incorporated into its design with wide living areas, a fully equipped kitchen, sauna, and penthouse and partial views of the sea of Marmara.

The Clock House is comprised of two spacious bedrooms fitted with king size French beds and a twin bedroom all with marble en suite bathrooms with luxurious Molton Brown amenities.

In addition, the Clock House’s Master Bathroom boasts its very own sauna.

Drawing inspiration from numerous stories, the walls of the house are adorned with unique and bespoke original paintings including those by local artist Kubilay Şenses who is well known with his paintings of Istanbul.