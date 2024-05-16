Yuppi Group leverages Turkish destination specialism to launch B2B hotel platform Pax2Night

Today the respected Turkish destination in-bound tour operator Yuppi Group has announced the successful launch of a B2B accommodation booking platform called Pax2Night.

With offices in both Istanbul and Antalya, Pax2Night focuses on offering Turkish hotel properties at wholesale rates via XML connectivity to B2B travel buyers around the world, with a particular focus on the CIS and European regions.

Pax2Night builds on the long-standing experience of Turkey-based parent Yuppi Group, which is the owner of Yuppi Travel, an offline, inbound tour operator focused on the destination of Turkey. Founded in 2011, Yuppi Travel has 140 staff and in 2023 handled 214,000 visitors from mostly the MENA source market.

As such Pax2Night is able to offer clients – including travel agents, tour operators, OTAs, MICE, DMCs and TMCs – exclusive rates and unique properties through directly contracted agreements with Turkish hotels.

Evren Oktay, Founder & COO of Pax2Night comments: “Following our success with Yuppi Travel, where this year we hope to handle almost 300,000 visitors to Turkey, we wanted to leverage our experience in direct-sourcing exclusive rates and properties for the Turkish destination – and begin offering those to B2B travel buyers all around the world, moving beyond the traditional MENA source market that Yuppi Travel focuses on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last year we began to set up the infrastructure for Pax2Night and we had our first bookings earlier this year. I´m very pleased to confirm that already business is exceeding even our highest expectations! We´ll have more news to announce soon regarding the team, offices, clients, third party tech integrations and exclusive hotel partnerships.”