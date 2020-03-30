Airbus to pause majority of operations in Spain

Airbus is to pause the majority of production in Spain until April 9th as the country continues to battle one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in Europe.

The Spanish government announced new measures in the fight against the pandemic earlier.

These measures will be in place until April 9th, and restrict all non-essential activities across the country.

Some key activities in commercial aircraft, helicopters and defence and space remain essential.

Minimum activity in these areas for necessary support functions such as security, IT and engineering, will remain under the stringent health and safety measures implemented by Airbus to protect its employees against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Airbus will closely work with its social partners to apply the social measures applicable under the latest restrictions, the company said in a statement.

Airbus employees in Spain whose jobs are not linked to production and assembly activities are expected to work from home will continue to support Airbus business continuity in these difficult times.

